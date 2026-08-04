EXCLUSIVE: Princess Beatrice 'Facing Gloomy Birthday as York Crisis Deepens'
Aug. 3 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Princess Beatrice will mark her 38th birthday under the shadow of the York family's continuing troubles, with royal insiders exclusively telling RadarOnline.com this year's celebrations will be far more subdued than the lavish parties which once defined her milestone occasions.
The princess, who turns 38 on August 8, is said to be planning a quiet gathering as questions surrounding her family's future continue to dominate headlines.
Princess Beatrice Keeps Low Profile Amid York Scandals
Beatrice, the elder daughter of shamed ex-Prince Andrew, 66, and his former wife, the ex-Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, also 66, has maintained a notably low public profile in recent months.
The York family has remained under intense scrutiny following the long-running fallout from Andrew's association with convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein and the renewed attention generated by recently released US court documents on the case.
While neither Beatrice nor her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, 36, has faced criticism over their own conduct or royal standing, both have largely stayed away from public engagements, making only a rare appearance in June for the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Phillips.
A well-placed palace source claimed: "This birthday will be a world away from the extravagant celebrations Beatrice has enjoyed in the past, and far more gloomy. The atmosphere around the York family has changed enormously over the last year, and she has no desire for a high-profile party or anything that could become a media spectacle.
"Her focus is on marking the occasion quietly with her husband, immediate family and a small circle of trusted friends. She recognizes the family remains under intense scrutiny, and she feels this is the right time to keep the emphasis on private moments rather than public celebrations."
"For Beatrice, the greatest luxury this year is simply being able to spend the day with the people she loves, away from the spotlight," the insider added.
And royal author Andrew Lownie told the Daily Mail: "Much has changed for the York family since Beatrice's last birthday. Her father remains under, in effect, house arrest in Norfolk with the possibility of being charged with sharing confidential information, her mother probably still in hiding abroad."
Parents' Drama Have 'Taken a Toll' on Princess Beatrice
Another source said the princess was focused on looking ahead despite the difficult period.
The insider added: "Beatrice has worked hard for many years to build her own identity and career, independent of the difficulties that have surrounded her parents, but the events of the past year have inevitably taken an emotional toll on the whole family.
"It has been an incredibly testing period, and she has no interest in celebrating with the kind of lavish event that once might have been expected. Instead, she wants to use her birthday as an opportunity to enjoy some quiet time with her loved ones, reflect on everything that has happened and focus on the future. Her priority now is stability, family and moving forward, not attracting headlines or unnecessary attention."
Princess Beatrice's Future 'Fraught with Uncertainty'
Lownie contrasted the muted mood surrounding this year's birthday with the scale of Beatrice's earlier celebrations.
For her 18th birthday in 2006, the princess hosted an elaborate Victorian-themed party at Windsor Castle attended by around 500 guests, with reports at the time estimating the event cost approximately $500,000.
Beatrice also donated a $15,000 dress that had been flown in from New York.
Lownie said: "The Victorian theme was chosen because Beatrice was born at 8:18 pm on August 8, 1988. Guests included Harvey Weinstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Jeffrey Epstein."
A decade later, Beatrice celebrated her 28th birthday with an exclusive gathering in the Hamptons, New York, joined by friends including hotel heiress Lydia Forte and businessman Mike Hess.
Lownie suggested this year's birthday comes at a time of uncertainty for the princess, arguing that several aspects of her future remain unresolved.
He claimed Beatrice's future within the Royal family is "fraught with uncertainty" and compounded by the "state of her title, her marriage and her business activities which may be resolved by the time she celebrates her birthday next year."