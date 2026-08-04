EXCLUSIVE: Princess Beatrice 'Facing Gloomy Birthday as York Crisis Deepens'

The princess, who turns 38 on August 8, is said to be planning a quiet gathering as questions surrounding her family's future continue to dominate headlines.

Princess Beatrice will mark her 38th birthday under the shadow of the York family's continuing troubles, with royal insiders exclusively telling RadarOnline.com this year's celebrations will be far more subdued than the lavish parties which once defined her milestone occasions.

While neither Beatrice nor her younger sister, Princess Eugenie , 36, has faced criticism over their own conduct or royal standing, both have largely stayed away from public engagements, making only a rare appearance in June for the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Phillips .

The York family has remained under intense scrutiny following the long-running fallout from Andrew's association with convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein and the renewed attention generated by recently released US court documents on the case.

Beatrice, the elder daughter of shamed ex- Prince Andrew , 66, and his former wife, the ex-Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson , also 66, has maintained a notably low public profile in recent months.

A well-placed palace source claimed: "This birthday will be a world away from the extravagant celebrations Beatrice has enjoyed in the past, and far more gloomy. The atmosphere around the York family has changed enormously over the last year, and she has no desire for a high-profile party or anything that could become a media spectacle.

"Her focus is on marking the occasion quietly with her husband, immediate family and a small circle of trusted friends. She recognizes the family remains under intense scrutiny, and she feels this is the right time to keep the emphasis on private moments rather than public celebrations."

"For Beatrice, the greatest luxury this year is simply being able to spend the day with the people she loves, away from the spotlight," the insider added.

And royal author Andrew Lownie told the Daily Mail: "Much has changed for the York family since Beatrice's last birthday. Her father remains under, in effect, house arrest in Norfolk with the possibility of being charged with sharing confidential information, her mother probably still in hiding abroad."