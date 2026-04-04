Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Princes Harry and William 'United in Grief' Over Never-Before-Seen Footage of Princess Diana in Her Most Iconic Moment

Split photo of Princess Daiana and Princes William and Harry
Source: MEGA

Estranged Princes Harry and William are said to be 'united in grief' over never-before-seen footage of their mom.

April 3 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RadarOnline.com can reveal estranged princes Harry and William are said to be "united in grief" after never-before-seen footage of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, emerged from one of the most defining humanitarian moments of her life.

The footage, broadcast by ITV News as part of its Reporting History series, captures Diana during her January 1997 visit to Angola, where she campaigned for a global ban on landmines.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Shared Sense of Grief'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Princes Harry and William
Source: MEGA

The footage is believed to have brought back a wave of emotion for both of the Princess' sons.

Article continues below advertisement

Diana, who died aged 36 in a Paris car crash later that year, is seen walking through a live minefield in protective gear and speaking candidly to journalists about both her humanitarian mission and her role as a mother.

The visit, while widely praised internationally, sparked political controversy in the UK at the time due to perceived alignment with Labour Party policy, drawing criticism from the then Conservative government, making it Diana's most iconic moment.

A source close to the princes said: "Seeing this footage has brought back a wave of emotion for both brothers – it captures not just the public figure the world admired, but the private mother they lost far too soon."

Another insider added: "There is a shared sense of grief when revisiting moments like this, particularly given how clearly her priorities and values come through in the recordings."

Steve Scott, who was ITV's Africa correspondent at the time of Diana's humanitarian visit, recalled his interaction with the tragic royal during the trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Memories of a Devoted Mother

Photo of Princes Harry and William
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana expressed how much she missed her sons while traveling abroad.

Article continues below advertisement

He said, "I stood with her on the plane. It was a long conversation. She wanted to talk about her boys and about how much she missed them when she goes away.

"Despite the fact that this campaign was very important to her and that she was going to continue working on it, her priority was her boys, and that's where she would be, focusing most of her energy going forward."

Scott also reflected on the impact of her death later that year.

"Once it had sunk in, I just found it very, very sad," he recalled. "A woman who could have made a big difference was now no longer with us. The woman I spoke to about her sons and how important they were to her, suddenly those boys did not have that mother who was going to guide them through life.

"Who knows how their relationship might have developed had she still been around?"

In the newly aired archive clip, Diana addressed the political criticism surrounding her involvement in the campaign, emphasizing her humanitarian focus.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Diana, a 'Humanitarian Figure'

photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana walked through a live minefield in Angola to highlight the dangers of landmines.

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "I saw it merely as a distraction as I'm not a political figure, I'm a humanitarian figure."

The Angola trip remains one of the most enduring images of Diana's public life, particularly her walk through a partially cleared minefield, which drew global attention to the dangers posed by unexploded ordnance in post-conflict regions.

A source familiar with the broadcast said: "The footage underscores just how personally committed she was – it wasn't symbolic, she was willing to physically place herself in those environments to draw attention to the issue."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Scandal Tourists' Given Hilarious Nickname as They Turn His New Home Into 'One of UK's Biggest Attractions'

Photo of Lauren Sánchez and Anna Wintour

Lauren Sanchez 'Refusing to Follow' Anna Wintour's Strict Fashion Guidelines as Husband Jeff Bezos Sponsors the 2026 Met Gala — 'The Cleavage Will Be Out'

Article continues below advertisement

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana described herself as a 'humanitarian figure' rather than a political one.

Efforts linked to campaigns like Diana's have since contributed to the removal of an estimated 100,000 landmines in Angola.

Harry, now 41, retraced his mother's steps in 2019 during a visit as part of his work with the Halo Trust, continuing her advocacy for mine clearance.

A source said: "Diana's legacy in this area remains hugely significant, and seeing these moments again is a reminder of the tangible impact she had – both at the time and in the decades since."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.