EXCLUSIVE: Princes Harry and William 'United in Grief' Over Never-Before-Seen Footage of Princess Diana in Her Most Iconic Moment
April 3 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal estranged princes Harry and William are said to be "united in grief" after never-before-seen footage of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, emerged from one of the most defining humanitarian moments of her life.
The footage, broadcast by ITV News as part of its Reporting History series, captures Diana during her January 1997 visit to Angola, where she campaigned for a global ban on landmines.
'A Shared Sense of Grief'
Diana, who died aged 36 in a Paris car crash later that year, is seen walking through a live minefield in protective gear and speaking candidly to journalists about both her humanitarian mission and her role as a mother.
The visit, while widely praised internationally, sparked political controversy in the UK at the time due to perceived alignment with Labour Party policy, drawing criticism from the then Conservative government, making it Diana's most iconic moment.
A source close to the princes said: "Seeing this footage has brought back a wave of emotion for both brothers – it captures not just the public figure the world admired, but the private mother they lost far too soon."
Another insider added: "There is a shared sense of grief when revisiting moments like this, particularly given how clearly her priorities and values come through in the recordings."
Steve Scott, who was ITV's Africa correspondent at the time of Diana's humanitarian visit, recalled his interaction with the tragic royal during the trip.
Memories of a Devoted Mother
He said, "I stood with her on the plane. It was a long conversation. She wanted to talk about her boys and about how much she missed them when she goes away.
"Despite the fact that this campaign was very important to her and that she was going to continue working on it, her priority was her boys, and that's where she would be, focusing most of her energy going forward."
Scott also reflected on the impact of her death later that year.
"Once it had sunk in, I just found it very, very sad," he recalled. "A woman who could have made a big difference was now no longer with us. The woman I spoke to about her sons and how important they were to her, suddenly those boys did not have that mother who was going to guide them through life.
"Who knows how their relationship might have developed had she still been around?"
In the newly aired archive clip, Diana addressed the political criticism surrounding her involvement in the campaign, emphasizing her humanitarian focus.
Princess Diana, a 'Humanitarian Figure'
She said: "I saw it merely as a distraction as I'm not a political figure, I'm a humanitarian figure."
The Angola trip remains one of the most enduring images of Diana's public life, particularly her walk through a partially cleared minefield, which drew global attention to the dangers posed by unexploded ordnance in post-conflict regions.
A source familiar with the broadcast said: "The footage underscores just how personally committed she was – it wasn't symbolic, she was willing to physically place herself in those environments to draw attention to the issue."
Efforts linked to campaigns like Diana's have since contributed to the removal of an estimated 100,000 landmines in Angola.
Harry, now 41, retraced his mother's steps in 2019 during a visit as part of his work with the Halo Trust, continuing her advocacy for mine clearance.
A source said: "Diana's legacy in this area remains hugely significant, and seeing these moments again is a reminder of the tangible impact she had – both at the time and in the decades since."