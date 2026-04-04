EXCLUSIVE: Princes Harry and William 'United in Grief' Over Never-Before-Seen Footage of Princess Diana in Her Most Iconic Moment

The footage, broadcast by ITV News as part of its Reporting History series, captures Diana during her January 1997 visit to Angola, where she campaigned for a global ban on landmines.

RadarOnline.com can reveal estranged princes Harry and William are said to be "united in grief" after never-before-seen footage of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales , emerged from one of the most defining humanitarian moments of her life.

The footage is believed to have brought back a wave of emotion for both of the Princess' sons.

Steve Scott, who was ITV's Africa correspondent at the time of Diana's humanitarian visit, recalled his interaction with the tragic royal during the trip.

Another insider added: "There is a shared sense of grief when revisiting moments like this, particularly given how clearly her priorities and values come through in the recordings."

A source close to the princes said: "Seeing this footage has brought back a wave of emotion for both brothers – it captures not just the public figure the world admired, but the private mother they lost far too soon."

The visit, while widely praised internationally, sparked political controversy in the UK at the time due to perceived alignment with Labour Party policy, drawing criticism from the then Conservative government, making it Diana's most iconic moment.

Diana, who died aged 36 in a Paris car crash later that year, is seen walking through a live minefield in protective gear and speaking candidly to journalists about both her humanitarian mission and her role as a mother.

He said, "I stood with her on the plane. It was a long conversation. She wanted to talk about her boys and about how much she missed them when she goes away.

"Despite the fact that this campaign was very important to her and that she was going to continue working on it, her priority was her boys, and that's where she would be, focusing most of her energy going forward."

Scott also reflected on the impact of her death later that year.

"Once it had sunk in, I just found it very, very sad," he recalled. "A woman who could have made a big difference was now no longer with us. The woman I spoke to about her sons and how important they were to her, suddenly those boys did not have that mother who was going to guide them through life.

"Who knows how their relationship might have developed had she still been around?"

In the newly aired archive clip, Diana addressed the political criticism surrounding her involvement in the campaign, emphasizing her humanitarian focus.