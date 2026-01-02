Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Princess Kate
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William's Shock New Year's Eve Plan Change 'Rocked Kate Middleton to the Core'

Photo of Prince WIlliam and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William once was unsure of Kate Middleton.

Jan. 2 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kate Middleton was left reeling early in her relationship with Prince William after a last-minute New Year's Eve change of plan that exposed the pressures of dating a future king and, according to a royal author, brought her close to tears.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the episode took place in 2006, when Middleton, then 24, and William, also then 24, were still navigating how to balance romance with royal duty.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Had 'Second Thoughts'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince WIlliam and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Middleton felt shaken after a sudden New Year’s Eve plan change in 2006.

At the time, tradition dictated the couple spend Christmas apart – William with the royal family at Sandringham, and Middleton with her parents at Bucklebury.

That year, they agreed to reunite for New Year's Eve with her family, a plan that appeared to signal a growing commitment for the pair.

According to royal author Katie Nicholl, the arrangement collapsed abruptly.

In her book The Making of a Royal Romance, Nicholl writes: "William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything."

She said William ultimately decided to remain with the royal family and delivered the news to Middleton in a phone call on Boxing Day.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton Rocked By Prince William's Call

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William informed her of the decision during a Boxing Day phone call.

The reversal proved deeply unsettling for Middleton and raised questions about where the relationship was headed. Within weeks, the strain intensified.

William and Middleton split briefly in 2007, a separation that followed months of uncertainty and intense public scrutiny.

But the breakup was short-lived, and the couple reunited a few months later, having reassessed their priorities.

A source said, "William's brutal call shook Kate to the core."

Article continues below advertisement

From Doubt To Devotion

Photo of the Wales Family
Source: MEGA

Now, Prince William and Middleton are seen as the royal family’s central partnership.

They went on to build a life together, becoming engaged in 2010 and marrying in Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Now both 43, William and Middleton are parents to three children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – and are widely seen as the royal family's central partnership.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince Diana and Princess Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's True Feelings About Andrew Windsor Finally Revealed As He's Sunk in Epstein Scandal Fallout

Photo of Prince Charles and Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Diana Was Branded a 'Predator' During Tragic Royal's Media War With Prince Charles

Prince William Praises Kate Middleton As Equal Partner

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince WIlliam and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William publicly acknowledged her role as an equal partner.

More recently, William has offered rare public insight into how that partnership functions. During a visit to North Wales, he met Scott Jenkinson, founder of the Youth Shedz organization, and Jenkinson's wife, Sian.

Speaking about the importance of support in overcoming adversity, William told her: "Behind every average man there is an even better wife."

The remark drew attention for its candid acknowledgment of Middleton's role. One royal expert said: "It was a genuinely warm remark that spoke volumes about the balance in their marriage, underlining how much William sees Catherine as an equal partner and relies on her guidance and judgment in all aspects of his role."

William has also spoken openly about family life, joking in an interview with Brazilian television host Luciano Huck: "I'm the taxi driver, Luciano. Taxi driver, sports days, matches, playing in the garden, where I can. School run, most days. I mean, Catherine and I share it. She probably does the bulk of it."

A source said the contrast between the uncertainty of 2006 and William's confidence today shows how a relationship once shaken by doubt evolved into one of the monarchy's most stable alliances.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.