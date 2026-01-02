EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William's Shock New Year's Eve Plan Change 'Rocked Kate Middleton to the Core'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the episode took place in 2006, when Middleton, then 24, and William, also then 24, were still navigating how to balance romance with royal duty.

Kate Middleton was left reeling early in her relationship with Prince William after a last-minute New Year's Eve change of plan that exposed the pressures of dating a future king and, according to a royal author, brought her close to tears.

At the time, tradition dictated the couple spend Christmas apart – William with the royal family at Sandringham, and Middleton with her parents at Bucklebury.

That year, they agreed to reunite for New Year's Eve with her family, a plan that appeared to signal a growing commitment for the pair.

According to royal author Katie Nicholl, the arrangement collapsed abruptly.

In her book The Making of a Royal Romance, Nicholl writes: "William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything."

She said William ultimately decided to remain with the royal family and delivered the news to Middleton in a phone call on Boxing Day.