EXCLUSIVE: King Woke — How 'Terror and Ultra-Liberalism' Are 'Set to be Driving Forces Behind Prince William's Reign'
June 6 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is preparing to inherit a monarchy rooted in centuries of tradition, but royal insiders told RadarOnline.com the future king is shaping a far more modern institution – one heavily influenced by concerns about the future, environmental issues, and the rapidly changing world his children will inherit.
The Prince of Wales, 43, has increasingly taken on senior responsibilities as King Charles III, 77, continues cancer treatment.
Prince William's Modern Monarchy Vision
According to royal observers and former palace figures, William's outlook has been shaped by growing up during a period of unprecedented technological, social, and environmental change.
Those influences are expected to play a major role in how he approaches the throne when the time comes.
William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, are also said to be planning a monarchy that is more accountable, more responsive to younger generations, and more focused on family life than previous royal eras.
A source familiar with discussions around William's future reign told us: "He is deeply concerned about the state of the world his children will inherit. Environmental issues weigh heavily on his mind, and he sees them as one of the defining challenges of the century."
'Traditionalists Would Describe William's Outlook as Ultra-Liberal'
Another royal insider said: "Some traditionalists would describe William's outlook as ultra-liberal and mired in wokery compared with previous generations of traditionalist royals. But he believes the monarchy has to engage with modern concerns rather than stand apart from them, particularly when it comes to younger people."
The insiders' comments echo observations contained in royal reporter Russell Myers' recent biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era, The Inside Story, which examines how William's generation has influenced his vision for the future of the Crown.
Referring to William's outlook, Myers wrote: "One former courtier gave an intriguing insight into the importance to the heir of modernizing the monarchy."
According to Myers, the former courtier argued William's millennial background had fundamentally shaped his worldview.
The source said William's millennial identity has "guided his principles, perhaps even before university."
They added: "Look at most millennials – their world has changed more rapidly than any other generation, birth of the Internet, social media, everyone rushing around, the world is literally on fire every way you turn."
That generational perspective has also become evident in William's public behavior.
Unlike previous generations of senior royals, he has shown a willingness to relax certain conventions – regularly posing for selfies with members of the public and appearing alongside his children at contemporary cultural events, including Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
Myers also argues that William and Catherine intend to build on Charles' efforts to streamline the royal family.
He said they have a "totally different vision for the monarchy," adding the couple feels "it needs to be accountable, it needs to speak to the younger generation, not only at home, but abroad."
The reporter suggested William is determined to ensure the institution is viewed as relevant and transparent at a time when public expectations have changed dramatically.
Myers added: "It also needs to create a system that works for the people, and certainly what they have tried to do is get their family home life right and then work on the public profile, and that's very, very different to how the monarchy has been structured in generations beforehand."
Another palace source said, "William understands that future kings will be judged differently from past monarchs. He believes the institution must evolve if it wants to retain public support in the decades ahead."