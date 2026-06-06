EXCLUSIVE: King Woke — How 'Terror and Ultra-Liberalism' Are 'Set to be Driving Forces Behind Prince William's Reign'

The Prince of Wales, 43, has increasingly taken on senior responsibilities as King Charles III , 77, continues cancer treatment .

Prince William is preparing to inherit a monarchy rooted in centuries of tradition, but royal insiders told RadarOnline.com the future king is shaping a far more modern institution – one heavily influenced by concerns about the future, environmental issues, and the rapidly changing world his children will inherit.

A source familiar with discussions around William's future reign told us: "He is deeply concerned about the state of the world his children will inherit. Environmental issues weigh heavily on his mind, and he sees them as one of the defining challenges of the century."

William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales , 44, are also said to be planning a monarchy that is more accountable, more responsive to younger generations, and more focused on family life than previous royal eras.

Those influences are expected to play a major role in how he approaches the throne when the time comes.

According to royal observers and former palace figures, William's outlook has been shaped by growing up during a period of unprecedented technological, social, and environmental change.

According to sources, William wants the Crown to be responsive to younger people.

Another royal insider said: "Some traditionalists would describe William's outlook as ultra-liberal and mired in wokery compared with previous generations of traditionalist royals. But he believes the monarchy has to engage with modern concerns rather than stand apart from them, particularly when it comes to younger people."

The insiders' comments echo observations contained in royal reporter Russell Myers' recent biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era, The Inside Story, which examines how William's generation has influenced his vision for the future of the Crown.

Referring to William's outlook, Myers wrote: "One former courtier gave an intriguing insight into the importance to the heir of modernizing the monarchy."

According to Myers, the former courtier argued William's millennial background had fundamentally shaped his worldview.

The source said William's millennial identity has "guided his principles, perhaps even before university."

They added: "Look at most millennials – their world has changed more rapidly than any other generation, birth of the Internet, social media, everyone rushing around, the world is literally on fire every way you turn."