EXCLUSIVE: Read the Secret Vow Prince William and Princess Catherine Have Made to Each Other Ahead of Being Crowned King and Queen

The issue has also affected Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36, whose place within royal life has become the subject of growing speculation.

A source close to the Wales household told us: "William and Catherine are more united than ever when it comes to their vision for the monarchy's future.

"Over the years, they have had countless conversations about the responsibilities that await them, and they have reached the same conclusion time and again – the institution must always come before individual family interests. They understand that difficult choices are part of the job, and both believe their duty is to strengthen the Crown for future generations, even if that occasionally causes tension within the family."

The source added, "There is a deep personal understanding between them that they will stand together when those difficult moments arise. They know that their eventual reign will not be judged solely by ceremonial occasions or public popularity, but by how they navigate crises and protect the monarchy's reputation. In private, they have effectively pledged to back one another completely whenever the interests of the Crown and the interests of family members come into conflict."