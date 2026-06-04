EXCLUSIVE: Read the Secret Vow Prince William and Princess Catherine Have Made to Each Other Ahead of Being Crowned King and Queen
June 4 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Prince William and Princess Catherine have privately pledged to put the long-term survival of the monarchy above family loyalties as they prepare for their future roles as King and Queen, according to sources who have told RadarOnline.com the couple is united in their determination to protect the Crown from further and Prince Harry-style controversies.
William, 43, and Catherine, 44, are said to be increasingly focused on the future of the institution amid ongoing tensions surrounding Andrew, 66, and the wider fallout from his association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – as well as the monarchy's ongoing estrangement from Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.
Prince William Draws Line Over Yorks
The issue has also affected Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36, whose place within royal life has become the subject of growing speculation.
A source close to the Wales household told us: "William and Catherine are more united than ever when it comes to their vision for the monarchy's future.
"Over the years, they have had countless conversations about the responsibilities that await them, and they have reached the same conclusion time and again – the institution must always come before individual family interests. They understand that difficult choices are part of the job, and both believe their duty is to strengthen the Crown for future generations, even if that occasionally causes tension within the family."
The source added, "There is a deep personal understanding between them that they will stand together when those difficult moments arise. They know that their eventual reign will not be judged solely by ceremonial occasions or public popularity, but by how they navigate crises and protect the monarchy's reputation. In private, they have effectively pledged to back one another completely whenever the interests of the Crown and the interests of family members come into conflict."
Princess Kate and Prince William Stand United
According to insiders, William is frustrated by suggestions the York sisters could be brought back into more visible royal settings despite their father's Epstein scandal.
One source said: "William's view is that the monarchy cannot afford mixed messages at a time when public confidence remains so important. He believes there has to be a clear distinction between those carrying out official duties on behalf of the Crown and family members whose circumstances have become the subject of public controversy. His concern is that any blurring of those lines risks creating confusion and potentially undermining the efforts that have been made to restore trust in the institution."
The source added: "Catherine is very much on the same page. She feels the Royal Family has spent years navigating one reputational challenge after another and that there is little room for inconsistency. Her belief is that every decision, no matter how small it may seem, should be assessed according to its potential impact on the monarchy's long-term credibility and stability."
Future Queen Takes Firm Stance
While there have been no allegations of wrongdoing against Beatrice or Eugenie, both women have found themselves increasingly affected by controversies surrounding their father.
Another palace insider said, "When it comes to Beatrice and Eugenie, it isn't about personal grudges or family disputes for William and Catherine. Their focus is firmly on the institution itself and what they believe is necessary to safeguard its reputation.
"They feel that public trust is built on consistency, and that maintaining clear boundaries is essential if the monarchy is to retain credibility in the eyes of future generations."
The insider added, "A huge amount of their private discussion revolves around the future rather than the present. They are constantly considering how decisions made today will be viewed years from now. Their concern is not simply managing the latest controversy, but ensuring that the monarchy remains relevant, respected, and stable long after they themselves have taken the throne."
A Leaner Monarchy Is Coming
Sources also told us that future housing arrangements of some members of the extended royal family will be part of the decisions William will have to make when he takes the crown.
A source said: "There is an increasing sense within royal circles that the institution is entering a period of profound change. As attention gradually shifts toward the next generation, people are beginning to understand that the priorities of a future William and Catherine reign may not be identical to those of previous eras. Expectations are evolving, and with that comes a recognition that certain long-standing assumptions about royal life are being reconsidered."
The source insider: "Many family members are coming to terms with the fact that the monarchy William and Catherine inherit is likely to operate very differently from the one they grew up around. The emphasis appears to be moving toward a leaner, more streamlined model, with a tighter focus on core duties and a smaller group of senior figures representing the Crown."
Friends of the Princess of Wales insist her position when it comes to the responsibilities of being queen will be shaped by "careful consideration for maintaining the royal family's brand" rather than "emotion."
"Catherine's public image is often one of calmness, diplomacy, and quiet restraint, but those who know her well say there is a far more resolute side to her character," the source added. "Once she reaches a conclusion about something she believes is important, she is not easily persuaded to change course. She approaches decisions carefully and thoughtfully, but she is capable of being remarkably firm when she feels the long-term interests of the monarchy are at stake."