EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Moving and Wholesome' Reason Prince William and Kate Are Set to Mount 'Disappearing Act' For the Next Month

Prince William and Princess Kate are set to stage a "disappearing act" from public life for the next month, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the decision is driven by a "moving and wholesome" commitment to family time. The 43-year-old Prince of Wales and 44-year-old Princess of Wales have just completed a packed schedule of royal duties, including appearances at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, a Nigerian state visit, and multiple engagements across London and beyond.

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Prince William and Princess Kate Exit Spotlight for Kids

Source: MEGA Princess William and Princess Kate have started their month-long 'disappearing act' to prioritize family time.

Kate also marked St Patrick's Day publicly and visited Leicester, while William undertook solo visits to the Mercian Regiment and to Cornwall. However, with their children - Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 - now on school break from March 27 until April 22, the couple are expected to step back from official commitments to spend time together as a family. A royal source told us: "For William and Kate, this isn't simply a case of taking time off – it's a conscious, values-driven decision about the kind of parents they want to be. They place enormous importance on these windows when the children are out of school, seeing them as rare opportunities to spend uninterrupted, meaningful time together. Their calendars are built around that priority, rather than the other way around."

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Source: MEGA The couple paused official duties for their children’s school break through April 22.

"While it's being framed externally as a 'disappearing act,' those close to them see it very differently. There's something genuinely moving and wholesome about the way they approach this – they are intentionally stepping back from public life to be fully present at home." The insider added, "For them, it's about creating a sense of stability and connection for their children, which they view as far more valuable than maintaining constant visibility." The Waleses are expected to retreat to Anmer Hall, their country home on the Sandringham estate, where they have previously spent extended periods away from public scrutiny. While there is speculation over whether they will attend the royal family's Easter service in Windsor, they have in the past chosen to remain private during the holiday period, focusing instead on low-key family traditions.

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A 'Grounded Upbringing' For Their Children

Source: MEGA Prince William and Princess Kate have prioritized school holidays to ensure a grounded upbringing.

Another source said: "William and Kate have settled into a pattern that feels sustainable for them, where there's a clear separation between their public responsibilities and their private family life. During term time, they're fully committed to their royal roles and engagements, but as soon as the school holidays begin, that priority deliberately shifts and family takes precedence. "A big part of that approach is about giving their children an upbringing that feels as grounded and ordinary as possible, something previous generations didn't always have the chance to experience. They're focused on creating memories rooted in everyday moments – time spent outdoors, shared activities, being together – rather than a childhood defined by constant appearances and public obligations."

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'Kate Has Been Central to the Approach'

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Source: MEGA The Princess of Wales is said to value outdoor family moments over formal royal obligations.