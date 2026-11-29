The charity was established in 1999, two years after Diana died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris, and has recognized the humanitarian achievements of more than 50,000 young people. Its financial difficulties have brought an end to an initiative that remained a shared interest for the estranged brothers despite their increasingly fractured relationship.

Expressing his sadness at the development, William said in a statement: "The Diana Award has recognized and encouraged thousands of young people who are changing the world for the better.

"I want to thank everyone whose dedication and hard work helped make that possible over so many years. W"

Insiders claim Harry is also "deeply saddened" by the organization's financial collapse, although they stressed he believes his mother's legacy continues through numerous other initiatives.

Harry has not yet issued a response to the charity's difficulties.