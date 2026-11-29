EXCLUSIVE: Princes William and Harry's Joint Sadness Revealed as Princess Diana Charity Goes Into Administration
Nov. 29 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Princes William and Harry are struggling to cope with the loss of one of the most enduring charitable tributes to their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, after the organization established in her memory was placed into administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
William, 44, and Harry, 42, have served as joint patrons of the Diana Award, which celebrated its 27th anniversary this year.
Princess Diana Award's Legacy for Young People
The charity was established in 1999, two years after Diana died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris, and has recognized the humanitarian achievements of more than 50,000 young people. Its financial difficulties have brought an end to an initiative that remained a shared interest for the estranged brothers despite their increasingly fractured relationship.
Expressing his sadness at the development, William said in a statement: "The Diana Award has recognized and encouraged thousands of young people who are changing the world for the better.
"I want to thank everyone whose dedication and hard work helped make that possible over so many years. W"
Insiders claim Harry is also "deeply saddened" by the organization's financial collapse, although they stressed he believes his mother's legacy continues through numerous other initiatives.
Harry has not yet issued a response to the charity's difficulties.
One of the Brothers' Few Remaining Links
The good cause represented one of the few remaining institutional connections between estranged William and Harry, who have attended separate Diana Award events in recent years amid their ongoing estrangement.
Their involvement reflected a shared commitment to preserving their mother's humanitarian legacy, particularly her belief in the ability of younger generations to bring about meaningful social change.
The organization was launched by former British prime minister Gordon Brown, 75, and developed programs supporting young people involved in humanitarian work and community initiatives.
Announcing its financial difficulties, the charity said independent advice had established that it could no longer meet its obligations.
Charity Confirms Financial Collapse
It said: "Twenty-seven years ago, the Diana Awards were created to honor Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people had the power to change their community, their country, and the world.
"We are proud to have shone a spotlight on a generation of young people. Over 50,000 young people have received the prestigious Diana Award and the charity has worked with thousands more through programmes to power the impact created by these inspirational young leaders on the lives of those around them."
The announcement of the woes marks a significant setback for an organization that sought to translate Diana's charitable philosophy into practical support for subsequent generations.
Alongside its awards, the charity worked with thousands of young people through initiatives intended to strengthen their contribution to their communities.
Its statement continued: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce The Diana Award charity has been placed into Administration, after independent advice made clear that the charity can no longer continue to meet its obligations.
"This is not the outcome any of us wanted. We thank everyone who has supported this charity over the years and, above all, the young people whose achievements have always been at the heart of it."
Remembering Princess Diana's Humanitarian Legacy
Diana died on August 31, 1997, following a car crash in Paris that also killed her rumored lover, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul.
Her death prompted an unprecedented outpouring of public grief, with millions around the world watching her televised funeral.
Remembered as the "People's Princess," Diana transformed perceptions of the monarchy through her compassion and humanitarian work, particularly her campaign against landmines.