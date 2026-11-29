Pedro Pascal Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Mom's Suicide: 'I Know Exactly What It Feels Like'
Nov. 29 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Pedro Pascal broke down in tears while opening up about his mother's suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Mandalorian star, 51, admitted he understood the pain that can lead someone to consider ending their life.
Pedro Pascal Gets Emotional Discussing Suicide
Pascal reflected on the loss of his mother, María Verónica Pascal Ureta, who died by suicide in 2000 in a new interview.
"Can you imagine the kind of pain that you would be in to have the courage to end your life? I just have nothing but compassion for that, and I also understand it," he said.
Pascal, who was nearly 25 when his mother died, became visibly overwhelmed as he acknowledged his own experiences with grief.
"I know exactly what it feels like," he admitted through tears. "And what I've done is ask for help."
Pedro Pascal Believes Mom Died of a Broken Heart
Pascal also discussed the circumstances surrounding her life and the emotional struggles she faced.
"I think that people want to come up with, in my experience, lazy ways of understanding these kinds of losses, and they want to label it as some sort of diagnosis," he continued. "I think that the one thing that we've never really talked about is that it was heartbreak."
The actor described his mother as the "love of [his] life" and recalled the difficult experiences she endured.
Ureta met Pascal's father when she was 15, became a political refugee in a new country with two children by the age of 22, and eventually returned to her native Chile in her mid-40s.
"God knows the kind of complexities within that home that she grew up in, that she fled from as well," he said. "Not just the political circumstances but also the psychological circumstances of her own family, and then being returned to all of that."
"She didn't make it. I think her heart was broken and she didn't make it," Pascal added. "Some people don't survive these injuries."
Pedro Pascal Tried to Bring Mom to U.S.
Pascal recalled recognizing that his mother was struggling in the years before her death.
"There were years leading up to it where she felt in peril to me. And this was my ultimate fear," he shared.
"We were separated by continents, and I was desperately trying to get a job. Trying to get a TV series that would mean that I could pay for my mother to come live with me in the States," he added.
"She was a good mom," Pascal reflected.
Pedro Pascal Remains Protective of His Siblings
After his mother's death, Pascal and his older sister, Javiera, helped care for their younger siblings, Lux and Nicolás.
The actor explained that when discussing his mom's suicide, he wanted to be "very careful" with his words "because there are people that are still alive whom I love very much."