Pascal also discussed the circumstances surrounding her life and the emotional struggles she faced.

"I think that people want to come up with, in my experience, lazy ways of understanding these kinds of losses, and they want to label it as some sort of diagnosis," he continued. "I think that the one thing that we've never really talked about is that it was heartbreak."

The actor described his mother as the "love of [his] life" and recalled the difficult experiences she endured.

Ureta met Pascal's father when she was 15, became a political refugee in a new country with two children by the age of 22, and eventually returned to her native Chile in her mid-40s.

"God knows the kind of complexities within that home that she grew up in, that she fled from as well," he said. "Not just the political circumstances but also the psychological circumstances of her own family, and then being returned to all of that."

"She didn't make it. I think her heart was broken and she didn't make it," Pascal added. "Some people don't survive these injuries."