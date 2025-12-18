EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Christmas Booze Bonanza! How Future King Has Sparked Business Boom at Local Bar

His visit went largely unnoticed at the time, but since the episode aired in early October, the pub's owner says curiosity and footfall have risen, highlighting what some locals are now calling a lesser-known version of the so-called "Kate effect" – when trade booms at spots where she undertakes royal tours.

The Two Brewers sits just steps from Windsor Castle's Cambridge Gate and is a long-established fixture for residents and visitors.

Its owner, Stuart O'Brien, said the appearance of William alongside Levy has drawn new customers keen to see where the pair sat and drank.

Speaking about the impact, O'Brien joked it had boosted business "just a smidge." He added: "But yes! A lot of people coming in, a lot of tourists come in because they've seen the show."