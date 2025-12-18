EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Christmas Booze Bonanza! How Future King Has Sparked Business Boom at Local Bar
Dec. 17 2025, Published 7:57 p.m. ET
Prince William has unexpectedly delivered a massive festive boost to a Windsor pub, with the Prince of Wales credited with driving a surge in trade after a low-key visit that has since become a tourist talking point.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the future king, 43, quietly stopped for a pint at The Two Brewers in Windsor in February while filming Apple TV's The Reluctant Traveler with actor Eugene Levy, 79.
A Royal Boost for Local Trade
His visit went largely unnoticed at the time, but since the episode aired in early October, the pub's owner says curiosity and footfall have risen, highlighting what some locals are now calling a lesser-known version of the so-called "Kate effect" – when trade booms at spots where she undertakes royal tours.
The Two Brewers sits just steps from Windsor Castle's Cambridge Gate and is a long-established fixture for residents and visitors.
Its owner, Stuart O'Brien, said the appearance of William alongside Levy has drawn new customers keen to see where the pair sat and drank.
Speaking about the impact, O'Brien joked it had boosted business "just a smidge." He added: "But yes! A lot of people coming in, a lot of tourists come in because they've seen the show."
'Really Good for Business'
O'Brien also said the attention has compounded other media exposure for the pub, saying: "We're also mentioned on a British show called Gogglebox, which is on one of the channels, which is huge in England. So, lots of people then come because of that as well. It's been really good for business – really good for business."
Customers have begun requesting the exact booth where the Prince of Wales and Emmy-winning Levy sat during filming.
O'Brien said the table has taken on an unofficial new identity. "At the moment, we're kind of calling it 'The Future King's Corner' for just a bit of a laugh, and then we'll upgrade it to 'The King's Corner' as and when. But yeah, 'The Royal Table,' or 'The Future King's Corner,' as people like to say."
A framed image from the shoot now hangs above the booth alongside a plaque commemorating the visit, noting William and Levy sat there on February 4, 2025.
Another photograph of the Prince is displayed above the bar, following a brief exchange at the bar after cameras stopped rolling.
According to O'Brien, William was relaxed and approachable throughout the visit and agreed to a photo with the pub owner, though he made one light-hearted request.
O'Brien recalled the Prince said the picture could be displayed "as long as it goes directly in the middle" of a blackboard outlining the pub's history. "I said, 'Okay, I'm sure I can arrange it,' but it's over here, not quite in the middle," he said.
The Down-to-Earth Side of the Monarchy
For O'Brien, the standout moment of the royal visit was William thanking him personally before sitting down to film. "He's so down-to-earth – so normal," he said.
"And that's what (the royals) are. They're human beings at the end of the day. Just because they have a title, they're human, and they have lives as well."
Reflecting on the attention the visit has brought, O'Brien added, "It might just be a bit more high profile than most people. But at the end of the day, they are still normal, family people, and that's brilliant."