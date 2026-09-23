EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William Used Daughter Charlotte's Name to Pay Tribute to Princess Diana

Diana honors William's mother, who was 36 when she died in 1997, while Elizabeth commemorates his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 in 2022. Charlotte also echoes the name of William's father, King Charles, 77.

A royal source claimed: "William always felt very strongly that if he ever had a daughter, he wanted there to be some meaningful connection to his mother in her name. Diana obviously never had the opportunity to meet Charlotte or see William become a father, so including her name was a deeply personal way of bringing the two generations together and ensuring his mother remained part of his children's lives.

"But there was also a great deal of thought about how that should be done. Calling Charlotte 'Diana' as her first name would have been an incredibly powerful gesture, but it would also have created an enormous amount of attention and expectation around her from the moment she was born.:

The insider explained, "William knew better than almost anybody what the name Diana means to people around the world. His mother became one of the most famous women of her generation, and even decades after her death, people remain fascinated by every aspect of her life. Giving that name directly to his daughter could have meant Charlotte spending her entire life being compared with the grandmother she never had the opportunity to know.