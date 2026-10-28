EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Career Dreams Admission 'Shows He Secretly Wanted to Quit Royal Life'

Prince William has fueled speculation he secretly dreamed of escaping royal life like his brother after admitting he once wanted to become a policeman or DJ rather than follow his destiny as Britain's future king, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Prince of Wales, 44, made the surprising revelations during his recent surprise appearance on The Graham Norton Show, alongside Cate Blanchett, 57, Robert Irwin, 22, and Hannah Waddingham, 52.

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Prince William Reveals Childhood Dreams Of Being A Policeman And DJ

Source: marcelalaskoski/Unsplash.com;MEGA Prince William admitted he dreamed of becoming a DJ as a child.

Asked whether he had ever imagined pursuing a different career, William revealed ambitions that had little to do with palaces, royal ceremonies or the monarchy. William said: "I did want to be a policeman when I was younger – I thought I could make a good policeman." Host Graham Norton, 63, immediately seized on the admission, joking about the prince's suitability for the role. Norton said: "Well, you're tall." Irwin joined the exchange, pointing out there was more to police work than physical appearance. He said: "There's a bit more to it than that mate." Norton continued teasing William about his potential appearance in a police uniform. He said: "Well, you'd look good in the uniform and the hat." William responded by revealing his childhood ambitions had eventually taken an unexpected turn toward music. He said: "I wasn't on the catwalk. Yeah, being a policeman I thought was quite cool and then I went through a phase of wanting to be a DJ – which didn't go very well and I came up with a name, I was called DJ Xara with an 'X.' It wasn't good."

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Insiders Analyze Prince William Youthful Escapism And Royal Weight

Source: MEGA Palace insiders suggested the comments revealed a secret desire for freedom.

The admission prompted laughter from the studio audience, and Norton pressed the prince on whether his musical ambitions had ever progressed beyond childhood imagination. He asked: "Did you DJ at school parties?" William replied: "No, I didn't, I never got that good." The exchange offered a rare glimpse into the prince's youthful ambitions and the alternative careers he once considered before accepting the responsibilities awaiting him. Although William spoke humorously about those dreams, he did not suggest he had seriously considered abandoning royal duties. But a palace source told us: "William's admission was delivered as a joke, but there's something quite revealing underneath it. He was born knowing that his entire future had already been decided for him, so it's hardly surprising that he secretly dreamed of escaping royal life and doing something completely different. "People laughed when William admitted he wanted to be a DJ, but it actually says quite a lot about the life he might have wanted, and really shows he has spent time secretly wanting to quit royal life. "Most children grow up believing they can become anything they choose. William never really had that luxury, and those childhood dreams were probably his way of imagining a little freedom. "There's a real sense that William would have loved the opportunity to experience an ordinary working life, even if only for a while. Becoming a policeman would have given him a career based on his own achievements rather than the family he happened to be born into.

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Source: MEGA Viewers praised the royal's charisma and willingness to laugh at himself.

"The DJ revelation was particularly funny because it's about as far removed from royal protocol as you can imagine. But beneath the laughter is the suggestion that William once pictured himself doing something creative, independent and completely outside the royal establishment. "William is a future king and has never publicly suggested he wants to abandon his responsibilities, but his comments offer a fascinating glimpse into the alternative life he once imagined. It's possible to be deeply committed to your duty while still wondering what might have happened if you'd been free to choose another path." Another royal insider added after his appearance on Norton's show aired: "There's always been an enormous weight of expectation on William's shoulders. He grew up knowing he would one day become king, and that must have been incredibly restrictive. His dreams of becoming a policeman or DJ suggest that part of him wanted the freedom to decide his own future. "What makes William's admission so interesting is how casually he revealed it. He was laughing along with everyone else, but he was effectively acknowledging that there was a time when he wanted a life that had nothing to do with being royal. That's quite a revealing thing for a future king to say. "William seems perfectly comfortable with his position today, but that doesn't mean he never wished things had been different. His childhood ambitions are a reminder that behind the titles and royal duties is someone who once dreamed of having an ordinary career, just like everyone else."

Viewers Praise Prince William 'Graham Norton Show' Appearance

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Source: MEGA The light-hearted television appearance avoided any mention of family scandals.