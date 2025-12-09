EXCLUSIVE: Royal Neighbors From Hell! How Prince and Princess of Wales Have Dealt Residents a 'Massive Kick in Teeth' With HUGE Change at Their New 'Forever Home'
Dec. 9 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Prince William and Kate Middleton have provoked local anger with a dramatic change to the grounds surrounding their new Windsor home, Forest Lodge, effectively creating a permanent "no-go zone" that cuts off residents from parts of Windsor Great Park.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the move – slammed by one local as a "massive kick in the teeth" – comes ahead of the couple's move later this year to their new mansion with their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
Permanent Closure of Cranbourne Gate
Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom Grade II-listed pad, will serve as the Waleses' "forever home" and is expected to be occupied by the family before Christmas.
One huge new change to the estate is to include the permanent closure of Cranbourne Gate and Cranbourne Car Park, restricting access for residents to a 150-acre section of the park.
A notice on the Windsor Great Park website declared: "Due to the pending designation of part of The Great Park as a SOCPA (Serious Organized Crime and Police Act exclusion area), access via Cranbourne Gate will permanently cease on Monday 29th September 2025.
"As a result, Cranbourne Car Park will be permanently closed from 7pm on Sunday 28 September 2025.
"Parking will remain available at Rangers Gate Car Park, located just down the road."
A source familiar with the plans said: "William and Kate are making sure their privacy is fully protected." Closing off this section permanently is unlike anything seen before, and locals are naturally annoyed. They feel a part of their park has been taken away, and the restrictions are being enforced without compromise."
'Massive Kick in the Teeth'
Another insider added: "The restricted area extends for more than two miles around the estate. It's a major shift from what locals have been accustomed to for generations – they are saying it is a massive kick in the teeth from one of the most privileged families on the planet."
Residents living within half a mile had previously been able to apply for keys to Cranbourne Gate for a $147 annual fee, allowing access to the park.
Dog walkers and joggers have expressed dismay over the closure, and workmen were recently seen erecting additional fencing to reinforce the new boundaries.
The Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005 makes it a criminal offense to trespass on protected sites, reinforcing the permanency of the restrictions.
The Grand Forest Lodge Upgrade
The Waleses are leaving Adelaide Cottage, their current Windsor residence, following Kate's recovery from cancer.
They also maintain a 10-bedroom mansion, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, London.
Extensive renovations at Forest Lodge, including planting new trees and hedgerows and adding fences to enhance privacy, were reported to be underway in June, with planning permission granted in July for minor internal and external works.
These alterations include new windows and doors, as well as renovated ceilings and floors.
Kate, 43, has been busy selecting furniture for the home, with sources saying she is considering the inclusion of a 24-seater dining table.
A source close to her and William said: "They want the house to be both a family home and a private sanctuary. Kate is very involved, making sure it suits the children and fits the family's way of life."
A $21Million Home Funded Privately
And another insider added: "By ordinary standards, the house is very grand. With eight bedrooms, extensive gardens, and a tennis court, it would likely be worth around $21 million on the open market.
"It does need some renovation, but the prince and princess are reportedly funding all work themselves.
"The unfortunate thing is their permanent changes at Forest Lodge mark a significant shift in public access to Windsor Great Park, leaving local residents feeling shut out of an area long cherished for recreation."