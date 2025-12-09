EXCLUSIVE: Royal Neighbors From Hell! How Prince and Princess of Wales Have Dealt Residents a 'Massive Kick in Teeth' With HUGE Change at Their New 'Forever Home'

Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom Grade II-listed pad, will serve as the Waleses' "forever home" and is expected to be occupied by the family before Christmas.

One huge new change to the estate is to include the permanent closure of Cranbourne Gate and Cranbourne Car Park, restricting access for residents to a 150-acre section of the park.

A notice on the Windsor Great Park website declared: "Due to the pending designation of part of The Great Park as a SOCPA (Serious Organized Crime and Police Act exclusion area), access via Cranbourne Gate will permanently cease on Monday 29th September 2025.

"As a result, Cranbourne Car Park will be permanently closed from 7pm on Sunday 28 September 2025.

"Parking will remain available at Rangers Gate Car Park, located just down the road."

A source familiar with the plans said: "William and Kate are making sure their privacy is fully protected." Closing off this section permanently is unlike anything seen before, and locals are naturally annoyed. They feel a part of their park has been taken away, and the restrictions are being enforced without compromise."