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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Philip 'Was Desperate to Save Kate Middleton From Princess Diana-Style Fate'

Split photos of Prince Philip, Princesses Catherine and Diana
Source: MEGA

Prince Philip wanted to save Kate Middleton from the same fate Princess Diana suffered.

Nov. 16 2026, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

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Prince Philip was determined to protect Kate Middleton from suffering the same devastating pressures as Princess Diana, and warned the future queen that becoming consumed by public adoration could prove disastrous, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 in 2021, became concerned about the intense attention surrounding Middleton, now 44, after her marriage to Prince William, 44, in 2011.

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Prince Philip's Blunt Warning to Kate Middleton

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Split photos of Prince Philip and Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Prince Philip warned Kate Middleton about the dangers of royal fame, author claims.

Having witnessed Diana's turbulent relationship with the media before her death at age 36 in 1997, Philip believed the new royal needed to understand the dangers of celebrity.

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth revealed Philip admired Middleton's grounded personality, describing her as a "level-headed girl" and hoping she would retain that quality throughout her royal career.

Writing in his book Philip: The Final Portrait, Brandreth explained that Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96 in 2022, had become troubled by Diana's relationship with her enormous popularity.

He wrote: "One of the things that saddened – and worried – the Queen and Prince Philip about Diana, Princess of Wales, was not that she was popular, but that she allowed her popularity to go to her head."

Brandreth suggested the royal couple believed Diana struggled to separate public fascination with her personality from the institutional responsibilities of monarchy.

He noted: "Once upon a time, Philip and Elizabeth were seen as characters from a fairytale. The difference between them and Princess Diana, I think, is that they did not take it personally."

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'You Are Not a Celebrity' Royal Rule Revealed

Photo of Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Author Gyles Brandreth revealed Prince Philip admired Middleton's grounded personality.

Philip's advice to Middleton reportedly reflected his determination to prevent history from repeating itself.

According to Brandreth, Philip said to Middleton: "If you believe the attention is for you, for you personally, you're going to end up in trouble. The attention is for your role, what you do, what you're supporting. It isn't for you as an individual. You are not a celebrity. You are representing the royal family. That's all."

The duke also offered practical guidance about dealing with photographers during royal engagements.

He said: "Don't look at the camera. The Queen never looks at the camera. Never. Look at who you are talking to. Look at who you've come to see. Diana looked at the camera."

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How Kate Middleton Applies the Late Duke's Advice Today

Photo of Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Middleton joked that staff often chased after her when she forgot her handbag.

Brandreth believes Middleton absorbed the advice, observing: "She never looks at the camera."

The now Princess of Wales has subsequently developed a reputation for concentrating on the people she meets during public appearances rather than the photographers recording them.

During a September 30 visit to West Sussex Minibus, an organization providing community transport and tackling social isolation, Middleton spent time helping elderly residents.

Among those she met was Stella Drewett, 94, whom she surprised by arriving at her home and helping her board a minibus.

Photographs showed the princess smiling and engaging closely with passengers, reflecting the approach Philip reportedly encouraged.

Middleton also revealed an amusing consequence of becoming absorbed in conversations during official engagements.

She has admitted she frequently leaves her handbag behind, prompting staff to chase after her.

The future queen said: "Everyone always runs after me (shouting), 'You forgot handbag.'"

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Preparing to Become Britain's Next Queen Consort

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Photo of Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Middleton balances royal duties with recovery and queen prep.

Middleton has continued carrying out royal responsibilities following her cancer diagnosis in 2024, balancing public engagements with family commitments and her recovery.

She is now preparing for her role as queen consort when Prince William succeeds King Charles.

Having spent years developing her charitable work and public profile, she is expected to bring a modern approach to the monarchy, emphasizing children's wellbeing, mental health and family values while maintaining royal traditions.

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