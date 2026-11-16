EXCLUSIVE: Prince Philip 'Was Desperate to Save Kate Middleton From Princess Diana-Style Fate'

Having witnessed Diana's turbulent relationship with the media before her death at age 36 in 1997, Philip believed the new royal needed to understand the dangers of celebrity.

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth revealed Philip admired Middleton's grounded personality, describing her as a "level-headed girl" and hoping she would retain that quality throughout her royal career.

Writing in his book Philip: The Final Portrait, Brandreth explained that Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96 in 2022, had become troubled by Diana's relationship with her enormous popularity.

He wrote: "One of the things that saddened – and worried – the Queen and Prince Philip about Diana, Princess of Wales, was not that she was popular, but that she allowed her popularity to go to her head."

Brandreth suggested the royal couple believed Diana struggled to separate public fascination with her personality from the institutional responsibilities of monarchy.

He noted: "Once upon a time, Philip and Elizabeth were seen as characters from a fairytale. The difference between them and Princess Diana, I think, is that they did not take it personally."