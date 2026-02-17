Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry 'Turns Off His Emotions' When Sitting With Wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's body language at the NBA All-Star Game was highly revealing.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Camera-loving Meghan Markle "took charge" of her night out with Prince Harry at the NBA All-Star Game. As she soaked in the spotlight, Harry seemingly "turned off" his own emotions, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Two body language experts reviewed footage of the couple from the moment they walked into the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., to after Harry shut down following a warm exchange with actor-comedian Chris Tucker. They also shared their opinions on what it meant when Meghan awkwardly rubbed her husband's arm.

Prince Harry's 'Nervous Energy'

Meghan Markle has shown love for being on camera while Harry often appears miserable.

Markle appeared self-assured, smiling and waving at photographers as she breezed into the venue, while Harry seemed more ill at ease as he trailed behind her.

"Meghan often walks slightly ahead, and Harry follows just behind. This isn’t about hierarchy or distance. In body language, this shows role-division: one person is taking control of the environment while the other monitors it," body language expert, behavior analyst and professor Dr. Beth Dawson for Mecca Bingo explains.

"Harry is scanning, adjusting his clothing, and touching Meghan’s back," she observes. "This shows classic nervous energy and protective behaviors, actually very similar to what security personnel unconsciously do when in alert mode. It reads less like an uncomfortable husband and more like someone hyper-aware of surroundings and cameras."

As for the Suits alum, Dr. Dawson notes: "Meghan is taking charge of the environment and moving into it with ease and confidence."

Meghan Markle Showed 'Enjoyment of the Environment'

Meghan Markle 'relaxed posture' juxtaposed Harry's 'nervous' energy.

Dr. Dawson further reveals that their differences in expressions and the way they carried themselves in those moments points more to their differing feelings about their location, rather than "relationship discomfort."

"What’s key in this video is that Meghan’s wide, open smile and relaxed posture show enjoyment of the environment, while Harry’s body shows mild tension with the scanning, fidgeting, and adjusting," she continues. "In other words, the pressure is coming from public exposure, not from Meghan."

Later, Harry was spotted having a mutually friendly exchange with Tucker, as the two stood court-side talking ahead of the game. However, his convivial mood changed completely as soon as he returned to his seat next to Markle.

Prince Harry 'Turns Off' His 'Emotions'

Meghan Markle has been called out for her her over-the-top clutching of Prince Harry.

The change in Harry's demeanor set off alarm bells for body language expert and behavioral analyst Traci Brown.

"His emotions go on and off like a switch. I believe his interaction with Chris Tucker was real because he put his hand over his heart. That signifies something he loves," she points out about the prince and Rush Hour star.

"But that emotion doesn't fade. He turns it off. But we don't know why. Is it Meghan? Or is it the attention from the cameras?" Brown says of Harry's about-face in mood as soon as he sits down with his publicity-hungry wife. "Body language tells you what's on someone's mind but not why."

Shortly after, Brown notes Markle "gently" reminds her husband to "smile for the camera" by "rubbing his arm."

At that point, Harry went from looking withdrawn to putting on a huge smile and giving a thumbs-up for the NBA cameras.

Prince Harry Looks 'Tense' While Meghan Markle Is 'Enjoying the Moment'

Meghan Markle has a habit of frequently touching her husband in public.

Dr. Dawson had a similar analysis of Harry's emotional shifts.

"Harry’s discomfort with the cameras becomes even clearer when he interacts with Chris Tucker. We see him laughing, leaning in, touching shoulders, and appearing playful, until he sits down and looks at the cameras," she says. "The moment that awareness kicks in, his posture tightens, his movements become smaller, and his facial expressions more controlled. That shift is a textbook response to perceived scrutiny."

In the video, Markle began rubbing her hand up and down Harry's right arm in a bizarre way, apparently trying to get him to cooperate and smile for the cameras.

"Meghan’s smile is wide and looks genuine, and she is enjoying the moment, but Harry looks tense, hence her arm rub to calm and reassure him," Dr. Dawson tells Radar. "And yes, it does look like a mom with a child, but she wouldn’t be the first spouse to take on a maternal role with her husband."

