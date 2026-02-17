EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry 'Turns Off His Emotions' When Sitting With Wife Meghan Markle

Markle appeared self-assured, smiling and waving at photographers as she breezed into the venue, while Harry seemed more ill at ease as he trailed behind her.

"Meghan often walks slightly ahead, and Harry follows just behind. This isn’t about hierarchy or distance. In body language, this shows role-division: one person is taking control of the environment while the other monitors it," body language expert, behavior analyst and professor Dr. Beth Dawson for Mecca Bingo explains.

"Harry is scanning, adjusting his clothing, and touching Meghan’s back," she observes. "This shows classic nervous energy and protective behaviors, actually very similar to what security personnel unconsciously do when in alert mode. It reads less like an uncomfortable husband and more like someone hyper-aware of surroundings and cameras."

As for the Suits alum, Dr. Dawson notes: "Meghan is taking charge of the environment and moving into it with ease and confidence."