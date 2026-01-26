Harry's Hollywood Struggles: Royal 'Not Doing Anything in America' and still 'Wrapped Up in the Past' as Concerns Over Income Grow
Jan. 26 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET
Prince Harry is struggling to land big money deals to pay for his huge security costs, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal sources close to the royal, 41, believe he's become an increasingly frustrated figure six years into life living in California since his move from the U.K.
Lack Of Work In The U.S.
After making $27million from his bombshell memoir Spare, it's been reported that figure is slowly dwindling away due to the $2million-$3million a year he and wife Meghan Markle, 44, spend on security, plus monthly payments on a $10m mortgage, as well as costs for house and work staff.
After a string of Netflix flops, including his Polo documentary series which last just one season, Harry has been dubbed a "glorified house husband" as Meghan seeks riches with her lifestyle brand As Ever.
And the worries of income have seen the pair downsize their staffing
A source said: "Harry’s not really doing anything in America.
"It seems he is still very wrapped up in the past.
"There have been rumors that Harry is starting a business, but he and Meghan don’t have the best track record.
"He’s really great at service — look at the success of his Invictus charity. He really should just stick with that."
'Glorified House Husband'
The insider added Harry is "banking on speaking engagements for income right now" as he and Meghan are "on different paths" when it comes to their professional lives.
Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation — now renamed Archewell Philanthropies — has also recently downsized staffing and offloaded a partnership with the group ParentsTogether, meant to protect children from online harm.
Harry and Markle have reportedly spent the past few months in deep discussion about the charity's future as it has struggled with funding.
A source said: "The big question was, would Archewell close, or would another charity take it over?
"Harry and Meghan were looking to get a fiscal sponsor, someone to take on the outgoing costs and to keep things cheap. Really, it's all smoke and mirrors."
Huge Security And Mortgage Costs
Three members — 60 percent of the charity’s staff — have been let go, while Executive Director James Holt, who's been with the couple since they were working royals in Britain, recently quit and Vice-President of Philanthropy Shauna Nep is only part time.
Harry remains estranged from his brother William, 43, and his wife Kate Middleton, 44, although relations have improved with his father King Charles, 77.
But sources said the prince lost touch with his U.K. pals years ago.
"I don’t think they leave the house much. Meghan does, maybe, but not so much Harry."
They're mainly found hanging out with their kids, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, who attend local schools.
Local resident Gail Pollard said: "Harry probably came here with a lot of gusto, but a lot of it fell flat.
"I'd like to see him go back (to England). That was the feeling in our small community. I don't care for either one of them. They're not sincere. They’re doing everything for fame and fortune."