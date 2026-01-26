Harry's Hollywood Struggles: Royal 'Not Doing Anything in America' and still 'Wrapped Up in the Past' as Concerns Over Income Grow

After making $27million from his bombshell memoir Spare, it's been reported that figure is slowly dwindling away due to the $2million-$3million a year he and wife Meghan Markle, 44, spend on security, plus monthly payments on a $10m mortgage, as well as costs for house and work staff.

After a string of Netflix flops, including his Polo documentary series which last just one season, Harry has been dubbed a "glorified house husband" as Meghan seeks riches with her lifestyle brand As Ever.

And the worries of income have seen the pair downsize their staffing

A source said: "Harry’s not really doing anything in America.

"It seems he is still very wrapped up in the past.

"There have been rumors that Harry is starting a business, but he and Meghan don’t have the best track record.

"He’s really great at service — look at the success of his Invictus charity. He really should just stick with that."