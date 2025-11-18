EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'In Midst of Cynical Plot to Lure Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Into Their Toxic Royal Rebels Club'

Prince Harry is being accused of spearheading what insiders tell RadarOnline.com is a calculated effort to coax Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice into his and Meghan Markle's "royal rebels club" – a push sources say has intensified as the fallout from the implosion of the York family deepens. The intervention comes after Prince Andrew, 65, and Sarah Ferguson, 66, were stripped of their remaining royal titles, triggering what palace officials privately concede is the most severe reputational crisis to hit the monarchy in decades.

Vulnerability of the Princesses

Source: MEGA Insiders claim Harry is leading a campaign to pull Eugenie and Beatrice into his circle.

The consequences have now fallen sharply on Andrew and Ferguson's daughters, who have faced renewed public calls for their own titles to be reviewed after their parents' names resurfaced in the long-running investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Friends say Eugenie, who was seen embracing her sister in London on the day the Buckingham Palace statement was released, saying her parents were having their royal honors stripped away, has begun considering a move away from the U.K.'s capital city with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their children, August and Ernest. A source claimed: "Eugenie feels really exposed and vulnerable. With her parents suddenly cast adrift, she thinks she has to be ready for whatever comes next. She's not about to walk away from London or the royals, but she needs alternatives – and at the moment London just feels overwhelming."

Coaxing the Sisters to California?

Source: MEGA Insiders claim Harry urged her to spend more time in California.

Into that vulnerability, Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, are said to have stepped with what insiders portray as a coordinated invitation to shift her focus westward. They have urged her to spend extended periods in California, where the couple has established themselves in Montecito. Another source claimed: "They've been insisting she needs room to breathe and saying America is the place she and her sister can finally get it." The Sussexes have long been close to Eugenie and Brooksbank, who helped shield the early months of Harry and Markle's relationship and were the first royals to visit them in the United States. An insider claimed: "Harry has really been missing home and misses both princesses a lot. Having Eugenie and Jack, or – better – them and Beatrice, close by would feel like getting back a small part of the family he's been cut off from."

Harry's Protective Stance

Source: MEGA Friends reported Eugenie considered leaving London after the backlash erupted.

While Harry previously judged Andrew's "stripping down" as necessary, those close to him say he is determined to support his cousin and identifies with his shamed uncle. A source said: "If any royal understands what it is like to be frozen out of The Firm, it's Harry. He hates his uncle's friendship with Epstein, but he understands what everyone is going through, as he is still estranged from most of his family. "He has been saying he won't let Eugenie or Beatrice be dragged under with Andrew and wants to protect them from the worst of the scandal fallout." As Eugenie weighs her future, the Sussexes have also emphasized the professional opportunities waiting in the United States. They have assured her that her work in the arts, as well as her anti-slavery collective, would translate seamlessly to the States. An insider claimed: "Harry and Meghan reassured her there's space for her in Harry's Invictus work or in Meghan's ventures. "And with Jack already employed by a U.S. property firm, a move across the Atlantic isn't out of reach."

Source: MEGA Observers said critics framed the move as a bid to build a rebels club.