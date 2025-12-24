EXCLUSIVE: The 'Baffling' Detail in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas Card That Has Led to Them Being Branded 'Hypocrites' Yet Again
Dec. 24 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has again found herself at the center of hypocrisy after a Christmas card released with Prince Harry prompted criticism over what sources tell RadarOnline.com represents another "baffling mixed message on privacy and publicity."
The card shows Harry, 41, gently holding the face of Prince Archie, 6, while Meghan Markle, 44, clasps the hands of Princess Lilibet, 4 – with both children turned away from the camera.
A Stark Contrast in Royal Parenting
The image was released as Kate Middleton, 43, and Prince William, also 43, unveiled their own festive family card, featuring Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, seated face-on outdoors on the grass in Norfolk, England.
Observers quickly contrasted the two images, noting the Sussexes' continued "hypocritical" and "annoyingly questionable" decision not to show their children's faces.
The timing reignited debate about the couple's approach to privacy, particularly given their highly public media projects in the U.S., where they now live after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 to supposedly protect their and their kids' privacy.
A royal source said: "It strikes people as very odd that Meghan and Harry are still obscuring their children's faces when Meghan has already shared images of them online to promote her As Ever brand."
Performance vs. Protection
"There is a sense they want it both ways – asking for privacy while remaining very public," the source continued.
"It reeks of the typical hypocrisy they have shown over the years – moaning about wanting privacy, then using their royal titles and kids whenever they want to get publicity and money from the likes of Netflix and Meghan's business brand."
Another source close to the royal household added: "The confusion comes from the fact that the children have been introduced to the world already. When you then release a Christmas card that hides them again, it feels a lot less like protection and far more like performance."
Markle and Harry have repeatedly said they want to shield Archie and Lilibet from intrusive attention.
Yet critics argue that stance sits uneasily alongside their Netflix output, including the docuseries Harry & Meghan, and other commercial ventures that draw heavily on their personal lives.
Monetizing the Narrative
A media industry source said: "They have built an entire narrative around privacy while simultaneously monetizing their family story. Covering the children's faces on a Christmas card after featuring them on social media is another example that leaves people scratching their heads."
By contrast, the Wales family card was widely described as traditional and understated.
Kate and William have long used Christmas cards to share informal family moments, a practice dating back generations within the monarchy.
A former palace aide said: "William and Kate's card is straightforward and confident. It reflects a settled family life and a clear sense of purpose. With Harry and Meghan, the messaging often feels conflicted, and that is what draws backlash and annoyance and accusations of hypocrisy and a victim mentality from them both."
The Growing Chasm Between Brothers
The difference between the estranged royal brothers has also prompted quieter reflection within royal circles.
A palace aide said: "It's sad to see how distant they've become. Christmas cards carry meaning, and the differences between the two households really highlight the gap between the brothers. William's seems open, homely and honest, while Harry and Meghan's feels like a veiled dig about privacy."
One source added: "If you truly want privacy, you don't keep staging moments for global consumption. That contradiction is why people keep calling them hypocrites, especially when there is money involved through Netflix and lifestyle branding."