EXCLUSIVE: The 'Baffling' Detail in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas Card That Has Led to Them Being Branded 'Hypocrites' Yet Again

The card shows Harry, 41, gently holding the face of Prince Archie, 6, while Meghan Markle, 44, clasps the hands of Princess Lilibet, 4 – with both children turned away from the camera.

Meghan Markle has again found herself at the center of hypocrisy after a Christmas card released with Prince Harry prompted criticism over what sources tell RadarOnline.com represents another "baffling mixed message on privacy and publicity."

Meghan and Harry released a Christmas card that showed Archie and Lilibet with their faces turned away again.'

A royal source said: "It strikes people as very odd that Meghan and Harry are still obscuring their children's faces when Meghan has already shared images of them online to promote her As Ever brand."

The timing reignited debate about the couple's approach to privacy, particularly given their highly public media projects in the U.S., where they now live after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 to supposedly protect their and their kids' privacy.

Observers quickly contrasted the two images, noting the Sussexes' continued "hypocritical" and "annoyingly questionable" decision not to show their children's faces.

"There is a sense they want it both ways – asking for privacy while remaining very public," the source continued.

"It reeks of the typical hypocrisy they have shown over the years – moaning about wanting privacy, then using their royal titles and kids whenever they want to get publicity and money from the likes of Netflix and Meghan's business brand."

Another source close to the royal household added: "The confusion comes from the fact that the children have been introduced to the world already. When you then release a Christmas card that hides them again, it feels a lot less like protection and far more like performance."

Markle and Harry have repeatedly said they want to shield Archie and Lilibet from intrusive attention.

Yet critics argue that stance sits uneasily alongside their Netflix output, including the docuseries Harry & Meghan, and other commercial ventures that draw heavily on their personal lives.