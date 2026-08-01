EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Faces Anxious Wait Over $15M Legal Bill Amid 'Bankruptcy' Fears

Prince Harry is facing an anxious wait to discover whether he and fellow claimants will be ordered to pay legal costs approaching $15million after losing their case against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail. Legal sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com the uncertainty surrounding the final figure has intensified concerns over the scale of the financial burden on the duke, with the ruling expected later this month amid fears it could push him towards bankruptcy.

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Prince Harry Awaits Multi-Million Dollar Costs Ruling

Source: MEGA Prince Harry recently lost his legal case against Associated Newspapers.

Harry is among a group of claimants embroiled in a dispute over legal costs following the failed action against Associated Newspapers. After hearing submissions from both sides, Mr Justice Nicklin said he would deliver his decision during the week beginning August 17. The claimants accept they will have to make a substantial payment, but the newspaper's legal team is seeking an interim figure closer to $18.8million, while the claimants argue it should be lower. Even under the lower estimate, they are expected to pay at least $15million while wider costs proceedings continue.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry faces a multimillion dollar legal bill.

Court insiders said the outcome will determine how quickly the claimants must meet the significant financial obligation. A legal source exclusively told Radar: "The sums involved are enormous, and everyone is waiting to see exactly where the judge lands. The claimants know a substantial bill is unavoidable, but the final amount will have major financial implications." Another insider familiar with the proceedings added: "This has become as much about the costs as the underlying litigation. There is real anxiety over how quickly the money will have to be paid and what that means for those involved, including the fact it could push Harry towards bankruptcy."

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Publisher Pushes For Higher Interim Payment

Source: MEGA Lawyer Hannah Glover argued for a higher interim payment.

Representing Associated Newspapers, Hannah Glover argued a higher interim payment should be ordered while what she described as "protracted" costs proceedings continue. She said: "We've had no justification for why this is, save, 'More time is sought because of the size of the payment.'" Glover told the court the claimants had requested an additional period before making the first payment, arguing there had been no satisfactory explanation beyond the scale of the financial demand. Responding for the claimants, Nicholas Bacon said the additional time was necessary because their insurers needed an opportunity to assess whatever interim payment the court ultimately ordered. Associated Newspapers also argued part of its legal costs had increased because witness statements from the claimants were served close to the trial, requiring additional preparation. Representing the publisher, Antony White said Bacon had "said nothing" in response to several of his submissions, including arguments relating to the conduct of the claimants during the proceedings.

Judge Urges Both Sides to Reach Agreement

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Source: MEGA A legal source voiced bankruptcy fears for Prince Harry.