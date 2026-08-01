EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Faces Anxious Wait Over $15M Legal Bill Amid 'Bankruptcy' Fears
Aug. 1 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is facing an anxious wait to discover whether he and fellow claimants will be ordered to pay legal costs approaching $15million after losing their case against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail.
Legal sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com the uncertainty surrounding the final figure has intensified concerns over the scale of the financial burden on the duke, with the ruling expected later this month amid fears it could push him towards bankruptcy.
Prince Harry Awaits Multi-Million Dollar Costs Ruling
Harry is among a group of claimants embroiled in a dispute over legal costs following the failed action against Associated Newspapers.
After hearing submissions from both sides, Mr Justice Nicklin said he would deliver his decision during the week beginning August 17.
The claimants accept they will have to make a substantial payment, but the newspaper's legal team is seeking an interim figure closer to $18.8million, while the claimants argue it should be lower.
Even under the lower estimate, they are expected to pay at least $15million while wider costs proceedings continue.
Court insiders said the outcome will determine how quickly the claimants must meet the significant financial obligation.
A legal source exclusively told Radar: "The sums involved are enormous, and everyone is waiting to see exactly where the judge lands. The claimants know a substantial bill is unavoidable, but the final amount will have major financial implications."
Another insider familiar with the proceedings added: "This has become as much about the costs as the underlying litigation. There is real anxiety over how quickly the money will have to be paid and what that means for those involved, including the fact it could push Harry towards bankruptcy."
Publisher Pushes For Higher Interim Payment
Representing Associated Newspapers, Hannah Glover argued a higher interim payment should be ordered while what she described as "protracted" costs proceedings continue.
She said: "We've had no justification for why this is, save, 'More time is sought because of the size of the payment.'"
Glover told the court the claimants had requested an additional period before making the first payment, arguing there had been no satisfactory explanation beyond the scale of the financial demand.
Responding for the claimants, Nicholas Bacon said the additional time was necessary because their insurers needed an opportunity to assess whatever interim payment the court ultimately ordered.
Associated Newspapers also argued part of its legal costs had increased because witness statements from the claimants were served close to the trial, requiring additional preparation.
Representing the publisher, Antony White said Bacon had "said nothing" in response to several of his submissions, including arguments relating to the conduct of the claimants during the proceedings.
Judge Urges Both Sides to Reach Agreement
The dispute over costs followed the claimants' unsuccessful legal action against Associated Newspapers and has developed into a separate battle over how much should be paid before the wider assessment of costs is completed.
During the hearing, Mr. Justice Nicklin urged both sides to seek agreement where possible rather than prolonging the dispute through further litigation.
He said: "I am more concerned about the drain on the court's resources."
The judge confirmed he would reserve his decision and hand down a ruling during the week beginning August 17, leaving Harry and the other claimants waiting several weeks before learning how much they will be required to pay while the broader costs proceedings continue.