'Are You Putting Money Before Family?' Prince Harry IGNORES Awkward Questions About Docuseries Launch
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can run, but they can't hide. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were bombarded by journalists who hurled several awkward questions, including if they were putting their pocketbook first, at the duo as they slapped smiles on their faces as they attended an event in New York City before their explosive docuseries hits Netflix, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The tense moment went down on Tuesday evening just moments before they accepted an award for fighting racism in the Palace at a star-studded gala hosted by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organization.
As Harry and Meghan walked the red carpet, reporters shouted questions, with one, in particular, catching everyone's ears.
"Harry, are you putting money before family? Are you putting money before family?" one journalist repeated. The estranged prince, who was holding his wife's hand, brushed off the criticism.
Throwing up his free hand at reporters, Harry laughed and ignored the question.
"So many questions," he responded.
Harry and Meghan's Netflix 6-part docuseries has stirred up trouble among the royal family, with insiders claiming King Charles III is furious the couple is moving forward with the December 8 launch.
Volume I (episodes 1-3) will debut on Thursday. Volume II (episodes 4-6) will begin streaming on December 15.
Harry and Meghan's latest appearance came hours after a trailer promoting their namesake docuseries was released, in which the pair hinted that the palace "planted" negative stories about them.
Several allies back the Duke and Duchess up, claiming it was "a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas."
But not everyone feels that way.
As RadarOnline.com reported, several ex-staffers have stepped forward, slamming Harry and Meghan for their alleged false accusations against the royal family, palace, and British press.
Even Princess Diana's former butler called on the King to strip the pair of their royal titles.
Harry and Meghan have continued to shrug off the criticism, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com they feel "vindicated" after the palace got wrapped up in a recent racism scandal. When Lady Susan Hussey hounded Ngozi Fulani, who is a Black woman born in England to Caribbean immigrants, her nationality repeatedly, she sparked another PR nightmare for King Charles III.
We're told that as the palace scrambles to recover from Hussey's blunder, Harry and Meghan had a case of “I told you so.”
“Harry and Meghan feel vindicated that racism is being exposed and think it’s a good thing that Ngozi Fulani outed Lady Hussey,” a Palace insider spilled. “Harry couldn’t stand this woman!”