EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Banned MasterClass Conversations About Royal Feuds and Scandals'

Diana died aged 36 following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, triggering an extraordinary outpouring of international grief.

Harry explained in his MasterClass he spent years suppressing his emotions, believing experiencing happiness would somehow diminish his devotion to his mother.

He said he felt he "had to be sad to prove to her that (he) missed (Diana)."

The prince added: "Nobody told me joy was still allowed."

During the conversation, Harry described struggling to remember Diana's appearance and laughter, despite the profound influence she continued to exert over his life.

He revealed he had gone almost two decades without crying over her death, having developed emotional defenses that prevented him from confronting his loss.

The Duke also discussed how a therapist encouraged him to recover memories through Diana's perfume, using its familiar fragrance to reconnect with childhood experiences.

He noted: "Spraying my mother's scent was almost like knocking certain bricks through so that I could see through and certain memories and experiences could start seeping back."