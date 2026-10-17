EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Banned MasterClass Conversations About Royal Feuds and Scandals'
Oct. 17 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to have imposed strict limits on discussing his royal family disputes during his recent MasterClass appearance, apparently refusing to address issues concerning his estranged brother Prince William, sister-in-law Princess Catherine, or uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Duke of Sussex, 42, participated in a filmed conversation about bereavement with grief specialist Mary-Frances O'Connor for the educational platform's Building Resilience Through Loss program.
Prince Harry's Royal Family Questions Were Off-Limits
Although Harry spoke candidly about the death of his mother, Princess Diana, a source claimed that questions concerning three prominent royal relatives were excluded from the discussion.
The insider added Harry was prepared to examine his childhood trauma and the lasting emotional consequences of losing Diana, but discussions involving William, Catherine and Andrew were considered off-limits.
Our source claimed: "These restrictions were a bit rich, as they represent such a notable contrast with Harry's previous willingness to discuss his private family tensions so publicly, particularly in his memoir Spare.
"That autobiography contained detailed accounts of disagreements within the monarchy, including Harry's increasingly strained relationship with William and his experiences alongside Catherine.
"However, his latest appearance was carefully controlled from a PR perspective, and Harry issued orders talk of family feuds, the scandals involving his uncle, and estrangements were off the table."
Prince Harry Opens Up About Princess Diana's Death
Diana died aged 36 following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, triggering an extraordinary outpouring of international grief.
Harry explained in his MasterClass he spent years suppressing his emotions, believing experiencing happiness would somehow diminish his devotion to his mother.
He said he felt he "had to be sad to prove to her that (he) missed (Diana)."
The prince added: "Nobody told me joy was still allowed."
During the conversation, Harry described struggling to remember Diana's appearance and laughter, despite the profound influence she continued to exert over his life.
He revealed he had gone almost two decades without crying over her death, having developed emotional defenses that prevented him from confronting his loss.
The Duke also discussed how a therapist encouraged him to recover memories through Diana's perfume, using its familiar fragrance to reconnect with childhood experiences.
He noted: "Spraying my mother's scent was almost like knocking certain bricks through so that I could see through and certain memories and experiences could start seeping back."
Prince Harry Faces Scrutiny Over Paid Appearance
Harry's decision to participate in the program has also attracted attention because he received payment for the appearance. His spokesperson confirmed the financial arrangement and defended his willingness to discuss deeply personal experiences.
The representative said: "I'd encourage everyone to watch it before casting any judgment."
The spokesperson also argued Harry should not face criticism for "speaking from the heart."
Princess Diana's 30th Anniversary Revives Royal Tensions
The revelations come as the royal family approaches the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in August 2027.
Harry is said to be in talks to produce a documentary examining his mother's life.
William, meanwhile, is expected to commemorate the anniversary privately with his wife Catherine and their children, Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.
The future king and Harry previously participated in a joint television tribute marking the 20th anniversary of Diana's death in 2017.
Harry's estrangement from William has become one of the monarchy's most damaging family disputes.
Their relationship deteriorated following Harry's departure from royal duties in 2020, his explosive television interviews and allegations published in his 2023 memoir.
Despite their shared grief over Princess Diana, sources told us their reconciliation remains "totally elusive."