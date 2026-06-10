EXCLUSIVE: Heavy Weighs the Crown — Prince George 'Now Painfully Aware of Death, Responsibility and His Lifelong Destiny' at Only 12

Prince George is increasingly coming to terms with the extraordinary future that awaits him, with royal sources telling RadarOnline.com the 12-year-old is now far more aware of the responsibilities, expectations, and personal sacrifices set to accompany his position as second in line to the British throne.

Prince George is said to have come to terms with the extraordinary future awaiting him.

One palace source familiar with how George is being raised by his future monarch parents: "The passing of Queen Elizabeth marked a profound turning point in George's understanding of who he is and what lies ahead. Before that, the idea of one day becoming king was something distant and theoretical, a concept discussed in books and family history rather than something with immediate relevance to his own life. Her death brought home the reality that the Crown is passed from one generation to the next and that, one day, those responsibilities will ultimately fall to him."

And historians and biographers told us they believe the young prince's understanding of his future role has deepened significantly since the Queen's death, an event that reshaped the line of succession and brought the realities of monarchy into sharper focus for him.

As the grandson of King Charles , 77, and great-grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II , who died aged 96 in September 2022, George occupies a unique place within the Royal Family.

"Those closest to him believe there is a careful balance being struck. He is being educated about his destiny and the immense sense of duty that comes with it, while also being encouraged to focus on the things any 12-year-old should be focused on – school, friendships, sport, and enjoying childhood. The hope is that by the time greater responsibilities arrive, he will have developed a natural understanding of the role rather than feeling it has suddenly been imposed upon him."

The source noted, "George is an intelligent young boy, and he asks questions. He understands far more than many people realize. He knows that his father will one day be king and that he will follow after him. He is also increasingly aware that the monarchy is shaped by major life events, including loss, succession, and change. That doesn't mean he is constantly worried about it, but it does mean he has begun to grasp the significance of his place within the family and within history.

"At the same time, William and Catherine have been extremely careful about how this knowledge is introduced. Their priority has always been ensuring that George enjoys as normal and happy a childhood as possible. They don't want him growing up feeling the weight of the monarchy on his shoulders every waking moment. Instead, they have tried to help him understand his future in stages, in a way that is appropriate for his age and maturity."

"That period prompted important conversations within the family about duty, service, and continuity. George began to appreciate that being born into the direct line of succession is about far more than waving to crowds from a balcony or taking part in major state occasions. He is gradually learning that the role comes with enormous obligations, lifelong scrutiny, and a commitment to putting institution and country before personal preference," the insider continued.

Following Queen Elizabeth 's death, George appeared alongside senior members of the family at several major public occasions, including King Charles' coronation in May 2023, where he served as a page boy.

"These are colossal concepts for a child to bear – and ones adults would struggle with – but his parents are making sure there is a 'gently, gently' approach to helping him cope with his position in society."

They said: "Even though George knows his time as king is years away, he is still painfully aware of issues like death, succession, the responsibility of being a senior royal – and, ultimately, his destiny as a future king once his father passes away.

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Insiders told us George's introduction to royal responsibilities has also been carefully managed over time.

One said: "The decision to give George such a visible role during the coronation was far more significant than many people realized at the time. It wasn't simply about involving him in a historic family occasion or creating a memorable image for the cameras. Those close to the planning felt it was an important step in helping him understand the scale, symbolism, and responsibility that come with his place in the line of succession.

"By taking part as a page boy, George was able to experience the occasion from the inside rather than simply watching it unfold. He witnessed firsthand the centuries-old traditions, the constitutional significance of the ceremony, and the enormous public interest surrounding the monarchy. It's one thing to be told about these things, but it's quite another to stand in the middle of such an event and see the magnitude of it for yourself."

The source continued, "The coronation gave him a rare opportunity to appreciate the weight of expectation that comes with being a future king. He could see the respect shown to the institution, the attention focused on his grandfather, and the role that duty plays in royal life. For a young boy who will one day inherit those responsibilities, that kind of experience is invaluable.

"Those around him felt it was an important educational moment as much as a ceremonial one. It offered a glimpse of the future in a way that no amount of explanation ever could. Rather than overwhelming him, it helped place his future role into context and gave him a better understanding of the traditions and obligations he will eventually be expected to uphold.

"There was also a belief that involving George in such a historic occasion would help him develop confidence over time. The experience allowed him to participate in one of the most important events of the modern monarchy while surrounded by family support, making it a natural and meaningful step in preparing him for the responsibilities that await him in the years ahead."

Beyond his royal education, George is also approaching another significant milestone, as a decision is expected soon regarding where he will continue his schooling from later this year, when he will also mark his 13th birthday.

Speculation has focused on whether he will follow William to Eton College or attend Marlborough College, the former school of Catherine.

Recent reports have suggested Eton remains the leading contender as the future king's most likely next step, with claims that preparations have already been discussed for his arrival at the institution.

An insider said: "For now, however, George continues to balance the life of a schoolboy with the knowledge that one day the crown will rest on his shoulders."