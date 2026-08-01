EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew Faces Fresh Humiliation as He's Being Forced Into Giving Up Honor

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Andrew, 66, received the distinction in 2012 by virtue of patrimony because his late father, Prince Philip , had also been a freeman of the City of London.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing fresh embarrassment as the City of London Corporation has started developing a process that could see him stripped of the Freedom of the City of London , following his refusal to voluntarily surrender the centuries-old honor.

Earlier this year, the City of London Corporation wrote to Andrew asking him to relinquish the honor, but it said he did not respond.

Because no formal mechanism currently exists to revoke the freedom in such circumstances, the Corporation is now working on a new procedure that would allow elected members to decide whether it should be removed.

The move follows a motion of censure passed in May criticizing Andrew for failing to surrender the distinction after being asked to do so.

A source familiar with the discussions exclusively told us: "There was a clear expectation that Andrew would voluntarily give up the honor after the request was made. "When that did not happen, the Corporation concluded it needed a lawful process to deal with situations where someone refuses to step aside."

The source added: "Officials believe this has become an issue of public confidence. They want a transparent mechanism that can be applied consistently rather than leaving the matter unresolved."