Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew Faces Fresh Humiliation as He's Being Forced Into Giving Up Honor

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew faces fresh humiliation after being forced to hand over an honor.

Aug. 1 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing fresh embarrassment as the City of London Corporation has started developing a process that could see him stripped of the Freedom of the City of London, following his refusal to voluntarily surrender the centuries-old honor.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Andrew, 66, received the distinction in 2012 by virtue of patrimony because his late father, Prince Philip, had also been a freeman of the City of London.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Ignores Demands to Surrender Title

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Source: MEGA

The City of London Corporation started developing a process to strip Andrew's honor.

Earlier this year, the City of London Corporation wrote to Andrew asking him to relinquish the honor, but it said he did not respond.

Because no formal mechanism currently exists to revoke the freedom in such circumstances, the Corporation is now working on a new procedure that would allow elected members to decide whether it should be removed.

The move follows a motion of censure passed in May criticizing Andrew for failing to surrender the distinction after being asked to do so.

A source familiar with the discussions exclusively told us: "There was a clear expectation that Andrew would voluntarily give up the honor after the request was made. "When that did not happen, the Corporation concluded it needed a lawful process to deal with situations where someone refuses to step aside."

The source added: "Officials believe this has become an issue of public confidence. They want a transparent mechanism that can be applied consistently rather than leaving the matter unresolved."

Article continues below advertisement

City Bosses Fast Track New Removal Powers

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

The motion condemned his association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation said: "Our thoughts remain with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, and with all victims and survivors of sexual abuse and exploitation.

"We are developing a process that would allow the freedom of the City of London to be removed where appropriate, having determined that there is currently no effective lawful mechanism to do so.

"If elected members approve the new process, they will then consider whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's freedom should be removed."

The Corporation said it had considered seeking legislation through Parliament but concluded that creating its own internal process would provide a faster route.

The spokesperson said: "We understand why people want this matter resolved as quickly as possible, and we share that desire.

"The fastest and most appropriate approach is to put in place a lawful process that allows the City corporation to make these decisions itself, rather than seeking legislation through Parliament.

"We are progressing that work and, if elected members approve the new process, they will then be able to consider whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's freedom should be removed."

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Links Branded Wholly Unacceptable

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Source: MEGA

Corporation officials wrote to Andrew asking him to relinquish the title.

In its motion of censure, the Court of Common Council expressed "profound disappointment" Andrew had not relinquished the honor after being invited to do so.

The motion described his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell as "wholly unacceptable and inconsistent" with the obligations of a freeman of the City of London.

The motion stated: "The court of Common Council notes with the utmost dismay Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's association with the convicted paedophile, the late Jeffrey Epstein, and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

"Whilst it recognises that Mr Mountbatten-Windsor maintains that he has done nothing wrong, it nevertheless considers that his well-publicised association with Epstein is wholly unacceptable and inconsistent with his status and obligations as a freeman of the City of London."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Royal Future Derailed by 'Egos,' Author Claims

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Branded 'Difficult' by 'MasterChef Australia' Insiders: 'It Felt Like Ellen DeGeneres All Over Again'

Historic Privilege Dating Back to 1237

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew was previously stripped of the Freedom of the City of York in 2022.

The Freedom of the City of London is believed to date back to 1237 and was historically linked to the right to conduct trade within the City.

Today it is largely honorary and has been awarded to public figures including Sir Lenny Henry, 66, and Cate Blanchett, 57. Andrew was also stripped of the Freedom of the City of York in 2022. He has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to matters connected to Epstein.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.