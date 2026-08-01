EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew Faces Fresh Humiliation as He's Being Forced Into Giving Up Honor
Aug. 1 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing fresh embarrassment as the City of London Corporation has started developing a process that could see him stripped of the Freedom of the City of London, following his refusal to voluntarily surrender the centuries-old honor.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Andrew, 66, received the distinction in 2012 by virtue of patrimony because his late father, Prince Philip, had also been a freeman of the City of London.
Andrew Ignores Demands to Surrender Title
Earlier this year, the City of London Corporation wrote to Andrew asking him to relinquish the honor, but it said he did not respond.
Because no formal mechanism currently exists to revoke the freedom in such circumstances, the Corporation is now working on a new procedure that would allow elected members to decide whether it should be removed.
The move follows a motion of censure passed in May criticizing Andrew for failing to surrender the distinction after being asked to do so.
A source familiar with the discussions exclusively told us: "There was a clear expectation that Andrew would voluntarily give up the honor after the request was made. "When that did not happen, the Corporation concluded it needed a lawful process to deal with situations where someone refuses to step aside."
The source added: "Officials believe this has become an issue of public confidence. They want a transparent mechanism that can be applied consistently rather than leaving the matter unresolved."
City Bosses Fast Track New Removal Powers
A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation said: "Our thoughts remain with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, and with all victims and survivors of sexual abuse and exploitation.
"We are developing a process that would allow the freedom of the City of London to be removed where appropriate, having determined that there is currently no effective lawful mechanism to do so.
"If elected members approve the new process, they will then consider whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's freedom should be removed."
The Corporation said it had considered seeking legislation through Parliament but concluded that creating its own internal process would provide a faster route.
The spokesperson said: "We understand why people want this matter resolved as quickly as possible, and we share that desire.
"The fastest and most appropriate approach is to put in place a lawful process that allows the City corporation to make these decisions itself, rather than seeking legislation through Parliament.
"We are progressing that work and, if elected members approve the new process, they will then be able to consider whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's freedom should be removed."
Epstein Links Branded Wholly Unacceptable
In its motion of censure, the Court of Common Council expressed "profound disappointment" Andrew had not relinquished the honor after being invited to do so.
The motion described his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell as "wholly unacceptable and inconsistent" with the obligations of a freeman of the City of London.
The motion stated: "The court of Common Council notes with the utmost dismay Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's association with the convicted paedophile, the late Jeffrey Epstein, and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.
"Whilst it recognises that Mr Mountbatten-Windsor maintains that he has done nothing wrong, it nevertheless considers that his well-publicised association with Epstein is wholly unacceptable and inconsistent with his status and obligations as a freeman of the City of London."
Historic Privilege Dating Back to 1237
The Freedom of the City of London is believed to date back to 1237 and was historically linked to the right to conduct trade within the City.
Today it is largely honorary and has been awarded to public figures including Sir Lenny Henry, 66, and Cate Blanchett, 57. Andrew was also stripped of the Freedom of the City of York in 2022. He has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to matters connected to Epstein.