Prince Albert of Monaco Accused of Making 'Secret Payments' to Former Mistresses and Their Illegitimate Children: Report
Prince Albert II of Monaco was recently accused of making “secret payments” to former mistresses and the illegitimate children he allegedly shares with those former mistresses, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking allegations were made against Prince Albert this week by the Monaco monarch’s former accountant and chief lieutenant, Claude Palmero.
According to Daily Mail, Prince Albert fired Palmero this past summer after the monarch came under attack in an anonymous post published to a Substack account called Les Dossiers du Rocher.
“When questions arise, you need to know how to change the people who surround you to find the right path again and to write a new page in your history,” the prince said after firing his accountant and chief lieutenant.
Flash forward to this week, and Palmero claimed that Prince Albert has secretly paid millions of dollars to at least two former mistresses and the children he allegedly secretly shared with those mistresses – all behind the back of his wife, Princess Charlene.
According to an interview Palmero gave to the French newspaper Le Monde, Prince Albert has paid his alleged illegitimate daughter – Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, 31 – a whopping $86,000 every three months.
The prince also allegedly bought Grimaldi a $3 million flat in New York City.
Palmero claimed that Prince Albert shares Grimaldi with an American real estate agent named Tamara Rotolo whom he engaged in a relationship with in the early 1990s.
Meanwhile, Palmero also accused the Monaco monarch of paying kidnap and ransom insurance for Alexandre Coste – an alleged 20-year-old son that Prince Albert shares with a former air stewardess named Nicole Coste.
Prince Albert reportedly acknowledged the paternity of Alexandre Coste back in 2005.
According to another interview Palmero gave to the French newspaper Libération this week, Prince Albert made the alleged payments to his suspected mistresses and their children via a secret account at a French bank, BNP, under the name “AG” for Albert Grimaldi.
Prince Albert allegedly created the secret account to make the payments without Princess Charlene ever finding out.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Palmero also accused Prince Albert of paying a woman an undisclosed sum of money to recover “compromising photographs” involving the monarch.
Prince Albert has since denied his former accountant’s fresh accusations.
“The attacks that Mr. Palmero makes against me and against the state of Monaco and its institutions show his true nature and the little respect he has for the family and the principality,” the prince said in a statement.
Prince Albert’s lawyer, Maître Jean-Michel Darrois, also denied Palmero’s bombshell allegations. Jean-Michel accused Palmero of “corruptly enriching himself.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Albert is the son of the late Prince Rainier and his late wife, Hollywood starlet Grace Kelly.
Albert ascended to the throne in 2005 following his father’s death at 81.