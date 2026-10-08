EXCLUSIVE: Presley Gerber's Drug Battle Blamed for His Tragic Final Chapter
Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Presley Gerber's desperate desire to rid himself of his crippling addictions may have played a role in his heartbreaking death from an apparent drug overdose, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders said the 27-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber struggled for years with drugs and mental health and was willing to try virtually anything to exorcise his demons – whether the treatment was fully proven or not.
Presley’s Desperate Fight to Get Clean
"Presley was determined to get clean and stay clean, even if it meant dabbling in alternative treatments and methods that were pretty controversial," an insider shared.
Another source reportedly said Presley, who died on Sept. 20, was "struggling with a lot of things... he wanted so, so badly to be free of his addictions."
Presley reportedly checked into rehab days before his death and was said to be living with several people in a sober house on the grounds of a drug treatment center in Los Angeles when he reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest.
Just last March, the model who worked with such high-fashion brands as Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino revealed he had been given a "Pre-Ibogaine flood dose" at a Mexican treatment clinic.
Inside Presley’s Controversial Ibogaine Treatment
Derived from the root bark of an African shrub, ibogaine is reported to help withdrawal symptoms – but is classified as a controlled substance in the United States and even Presley admitted he was "absolutely terrified" by the controversial alternative.
And while a 2024 Stanford University study stated the drug "significantly improved symptoms of anxiety and depression in 30 veterans, it remains banned in America.
Presley's parents applauded his "courage" for undergoing the treatment, while his model sister, The Shards actress Kaia Gerber, said she was "proud" of him.
But others have been more wary about the drug as an answer to addiction.
Experts Warn of Ibogaine’s Risks
On a January podcast, commentator Joe Rogan gave a stark warning about the powerful psychoactive compound, saying: "It is in no way recreational. It is a very difficult experience. It's not fun for anybody. It's like a 24-hour trip."
Rogan's reservations were echoed by New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer.
"Desperate people turn to desperate measures, but unfortunately, the use of intoxicants like ibogaine have not had controlled experiments that have proven their effectiveness," said Dr. Fischer, who did not treat Presley.
Doctor Warns of ‘Dangerous Choice’
Dr. Fischer added: "Methadone, with all of its flaws, is more controlled and reliable. The warning that comes from this is to not step into unchartered waters when dealing with life and death.
"It may not have been a direct contributor to his demise – but it certainly was a dangerous choice."