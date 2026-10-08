EXCLUSIVE: Presley Gerber's Drug Battle Blamed for His Tragic Final Chapter

"Presley was determined to get clean and stay clean, even if it meant dabbling in alternative treatments and methods that were pretty controversial," an insider shared.

Another source reportedly said Presley, who died on Sept. 20, was "struggling with a lot of things... he wanted so, so badly to be free of his addictions."

Presley reportedly checked into rehab days before his death and was said to be living with several people in a sober house on the grounds of a drug treatment center in Los Angeles when he reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest.

Just last March, the model who worked with such high-fashion brands as Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino revealed he had been given a "Pre-Ibogaine flood dose" at a Mexican treatment clinic.