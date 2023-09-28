Exposed: ‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Was Fighting Over Late Stepdaughter’s Child Weeks Before His Death
Power Rangers star Jason David Frank was involved in a bitter court battle over his late stepdaughter’s child in the weeks before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jason and his wife Tammie were fighting with a man named Jason Meekins over custody of a minor child named Drayden.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jason died as a result of suicide on November 19, 2022. The actor was only 49.
As we first reported, Jason was in the middle of a divorce with his wife Tammie. She filed a petition on August 7, weeks before the death.
She listed the date of marriage as May 17, 2003, and the date of separation as July 1, 2022. Tammi accused Jason of being “guilty of cruel treatment” toward her “that renders further living together insupportable.” She said that the actor had committed “adultery.”
In response, Jason accused Tammie of being “guilty of cruel treatment.” The case was never finalized.
Tammie claimed the two had reconciled at the time of his death. She said, “We initially planned to separate; that part is true. However, that is only part of the story. The part that hasn’t been told is that at the time of his passing, we had called off our separation and were in the process of reuniting.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, aside from the divorce, Jason was facing a lawsuit brought by the father of his late stepdaughter’s child.
The man, Jason Meekins, said he was the biological father to a young child named Drayden. Tammie’s daughter Shayla was the mother of the child.
Shayla passed away in October 2021 at the age of 26. In court documents, he said at the time of Shayla’s death, the minor was living with them both.
In his suit, Meekins accused Jason and Tammie of refusing to “return the child after numerous requests.” He claimed they had illegally restrained the child. The case was active at the time of Jason’s death.
In newly uncovered court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, we’ve learned that Tammie filed her own lawsuit on November 3 over the minor child.
She accused her late daughter’s ex of engaging in a history of “child neglect” and said he had a history of “illegal drug use and has used or known of others to use illegal drugs in the presence of the child.”
She demanded Meekins not be allowed to hide the child from her. Tammie filed a declaration in the case requesting for a temporary restraining order.
She explained that Shayla met Meekins while in rehab. In the petition, she detailed an alleged incident where Meekins allegedly physically threatened Shayla in front of their child.
Tammie said her husband Jason saw the entire situation. In court documents, she claimed Shayla had fears that her ex would kill her.
In her declaration, Tammie said her and her husband “did everything” to raise the child including doctors’ appointments, well baby checks, food, diapers, and clothes.
Tammie said Meekins asked her if she would adopt the child in February 2022. She pleaded with the court to step in and protect the child.
The case remains active in Texas court.