Exposed: ‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Was Fighting Over Late Stepdaughter’s Child Weeks Before His Death

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jason died as a result of suicide on November 19, 2022. The actor was only 49.

As we first reported, Jason was in the middle of a divorce with his wife Tammie. She filed a petition on August 7, weeks before the death.

She listed the date of marriage as May 17, 2003, and the date of separation as July 1, 2022. Tammi accused Jason of being “guilty of cruel treatment” toward her “that renders further living together insupportable.” She said that the actor had committed “adultery.”