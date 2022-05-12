Porsha Williams Shades Her Former 'RHOA' Costars Over Lowest Ratings In Show History
Shade alert! Porsha Williams sounded off after season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered with disappointing numbers.
On Wednesday, the ex-Bravo star took to Twitter to repost a clip of former RHOA star NeNe Leakes during a past reunion show saying, "Don't make me call Porsha."
Porsha replied with a kissing face emoji to the caption, which read, "Andy [Cohen]'s group text to all the #RHOA ladies after seeing these ratings."
Earlier this month, it was revealed that 933,000 people tuned into this season's premiere, a substantial drop from the 1.418 million live-viewers who watched the first episode of season 13. It was reportedly "the lowest live-viewed episode in the history of RHOA."
Porsha and Cynthia Bailey previously announced their exits last year while some fan favorites made their return. Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross are all featured in season 14.
The Instagram account Real Housewives Franchise pointed out that "although this is low for RHOA, it is now on par with most other Real Housewives shows."
The caption noted, "The only Real Housewives series which gained more than 1 million viewers for their most recent premiere was Real Housewives of New Jersey."
Some fans speculate those ratings may go up since some viewers will watch later on-demand rather than tuning it when the episode first aired on television.
In the past few weeks, NeNe has also been the talk of the town after addressing her ongoing discrimination lawsuit against Bravo.
"I felt it was the right time a couple years ago, a few years ago," she told TMZ about what led her to file the lawsuit in 2022. "But I was constantly being retaliated against, being blacklisted, not able to work, being silenced. It was difficult to do."
As for Porsha, she is now in the process of planning a wedding to her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, and the RHOA alum has also been working on other film projects following the release of her book, The Pursuit of Porsha.