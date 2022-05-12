Porsha Williams Shades Her Former 'RHOA' Costars Over Lowest Ratings In Show History

Earlier this month, it was revealed that 933,000 people tuned into this season's premiere, a substantial drop from the 1.418 million live-viewers who watched the first episode of season 13. It was reportedly "the lowest live-viewed episode in the history of RHOA."

Porsha and Cynthia Bailey previously announced their exits last year while some fan favorites made their return. Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross are all featured in season 14.

The Instagram account Real Housewives Franchise pointed out that "although this is low for RHOA, it is now on par with most other Real Housewives shows."