EXCLUSIVE: Podcaster Hailed for 'Bringing Back Prince Harry's Fun Side'

The conversation also saw Harry tackle advertising slogans and sing the ChuckleVision theme tune, presenting a strikingly playful side of the California-based royal.

A source familiar with the reaction exclusively told Radar: "Joe is being praised for getting Harry laughing, joking, and behaving with the sort of irreverence and fun side people remember from years ago. Critics of Meghan have claimed that side of Harry disappeared after their relationship became so intensely scrutinized, but with Joe there was none of that heaviness, and it seemed he brought back Harry's levity."

Another insider said: "It would be unfair to blame Meghan for changes in Harry's personality, but that has undoubtedly been a criticism directed at her. What people responded to here was seeing him relaxed and ridiculous again. Joe treated him like another bloke rather than royalty, and Harry clearly embraced it."