EXCLUSIVE: Podcaster Hailed for 'Bringing Back Prince Harry's Fun Side'
Aug. 18 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's recent riotous podcast appearance with Joe Marler has seen the former rugby star hailed for bringing back the Duke of Sussex's long-missed "fun side" – which critics have accused Meghan Markle of suppressing during their years together.
As Radaronline.com has reported, Harry, 41, joined Marler, 36, and comedian Jake Bhardwaj for Joe Marler Will See You Now, where the unlikely trio discussed everything from manscaping and exercise to grief, trauma, Harry's children and the Invictus Games.
Prince Harry's Playful Side Returns on Rugby Podcast
The conversation also saw Harry tackle advertising slogans and sing the ChuckleVision theme tune, presenting a strikingly playful side of the California-based royal.
A source familiar with the reaction exclusively told Radar: "Joe is being praised for getting Harry laughing, joking, and behaving with the sort of irreverence and fun side people remember from years ago. Critics of Meghan have claimed that side of Harry disappeared after their relationship became so intensely scrutinized, but with Joe there was none of that heaviness, and it seemed he brought back Harry's levity."
Another insider said: "It would be unfair to blame Meghan for changes in Harry's personality, but that has undoubtedly been a criticism directed at her. What people responded to here was seeing him relaxed and ridiculous again. Joe treated him like another bloke rather than royalty, and Harry clearly embraced it."
Prince Harry Was 'Talking Like a Normal Person'
Marler admitted he had been nervous before meeting Harry because of the fierce opinions surrounding the Duke.
He told NEW magazine: "We put some prep in but it crept up on us and I was nervous, thinking about the whole thing and also the polarising public opinion of it."
Marler added: "I knew I liked him. I was Team Harry, if there were teams or whatever."
Those nerves disappeared almost immediately when Harry entered the room and hugged both hosts.
"Within 90 seconds, it was like talking to a normal person, so I thought, 'Let's just treat him accordingly.'"
Prince Harry Talks Grief and Mental Health
Harry discussed "squeezing his kids extra tight" during difficult moments and explained how "getting a sweat on" helps his physical and mental well-being.
He also spoke about the Invictus Games and his work with former Royal Marine and Invictus competitor JJ Chalmers.
Marler said: "He was fantastic."
"For him to be so generous with his time and give that up to us and be so open and up for a laugh, and also deal with topics like grief and trauma and what he's so passionate about with JJ Chalmers and the Invictus Games was just incredible," Marler added.
Host Shocked By Vicious Online Backlash
Marler, who retired from international rugby in November 2024 following a 17-year professional career, said he deliberately refused to allow potential controversy to dictate the conversation.
He said: "I didn't want that to stop me and (co-host) Jake (Bhardwaj) from being genuine and in the moment."
The former England prop nevertheless admitted being stunned by the hostility Harry continues to attract online.
"But the level of vitriol that comes with him, the social media backlash... what is the matter with some people?" the ex-athlete asked.
Marler has subsequently embarked on his own dramatic career reinvention following The Celebrity Traitors, with a second book, Joe Marler Vs The World, and a role as one of the new Gladiators among his projects.
Harry and his family recently took a major step toward reconciliation by holding a private family reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla. However, while relations with the King are showing signs of a "thaw," significant tension remains between Harry and Prince William.