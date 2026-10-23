Pitbull Admits He 'Got Excited' When Jennifer Lopez Danced On Him During Viral Performance

During a Q&A at Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami on Oct. 21, the rapper recalled the moment Lopez surprised him with a dance move during their performance of "On the Floor" that they had not rehearsed.

Pitbull finally explained the reaction behind a viral photo of him and Jennifer Lopez from the 2011 American Music Awards .

The viral moment between Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez happened at the American Music Awards in 2011

During the performance, Lopez danced closely with Pitbull, creating an image that has circulated online for years. Pitbull now says the move was not part of their rehearsal.

The moment took place at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2011. Lopez opened the awards show before joining Pitbull for "On the Floor," their hit collaboration from earlier that year.

Pitbull said that it was an honor to work with Jennifer Lopez

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, first praised Lopez while discussing their long history of working together.

"What an absolute blessing and honor to be able to work with Jennifer Lopez," he said, before talking about her career and success.

He then brought up the photograph.

"But funny story on that right there," Pitbull said. "There's a picture out there with me and Jennifer at an awards show. And Jennifer, during rehearsal, didn't do a certain move that she did when the show went on. And when she did that move, I got excited."

He continued, "So that makes sense to that picture, if you know what I'm talking about." The comment drew laughter from the audience.