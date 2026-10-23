Pitbull Admits He 'Got Excited' When Jennifer Lopez Danced On Him During Viral Performance
Oct. 23 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
Pitbull finally explained the reaction behind a viral photo of him and Jennifer Lopez from the 2011 American Music Awards.
During a Q&A at Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami on Oct. 21, the rapper recalled the moment Lopez surprised him with a dance move during their performance of "On the Floor" that they had not rehearsed.
His reaction, he admitted, was immediate.
The Performance That Went Viral
The moment took place at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2011. Lopez opened the awards show before joining Pitbull for "On the Floor," their hit collaboration from earlier that year.
During the performance, Lopez danced closely with Pitbull, creating an image that has circulated online for years. Pitbull now says the move was not part of their rehearsal.
What He Said At Billboard Latin Music Week
Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, first praised Lopez while discussing their long history of working together.
"What an absolute blessing and honor to be able to work with Jennifer Lopez," he said, before talking about her career and success.
He then brought up the photograph.
"But funny story on that right there," Pitbull said. "There's a picture out there with me and Jennifer at an awards show. And Jennifer, during rehearsal, didn't do a certain move that she did when the show went on. And when she did that move, I got excited."
He continued, "So that makes sense to that picture, if you know what I'm talking about." The comment drew laughter from the audience.
A Hit Collaboration That Keeps Coming Back
"On the Floor" was released in 2011 as the lead single from Lopez's album "Love?" and became a major international hit.
The song reached No. 1 on the U.K. Official Singles Chart and later returned to the Billboard charts in 2026.
The track's latest resurgence was driven in part by its appearance in the Prime Video series "Off Campus." The song was featured in a viral dance scene, helping send it back onto Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts 15 years after its original release.
Lopez and Pitbull later collaborated on additional songs, including "Dance Again" and "Live It Up."
What Jennifer Lopez Has Said About Pitbull Over The Years
While Pitbull praised Lopez as a blessing at the Faena Forum Q&A, Lopez has been equally vocal about him over the past decade.
“He's like a brother to me,” Lopez said during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in 2014. She clarified at the time that they are like family and not romantically involved.
Lopez has also credited him with helping revive her music career, particularly with their hit On the Floor.
Beyond that 2011 hit, she continued to work with him on 2012's Drinks for You (Ladies Anthem), Dance Again, and Live It Up.
The two have described their bond as platonic despite the steamy stage chemistry that went viral from the performance.