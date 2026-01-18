Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Piers Morgan

'New Year Off to a Cracking Start': Piers Morgan Hospitalized After Tripping in a Restaurant and Shattering His Femur

piers morgan hospitalized tripping restaurant shattering his femur
Source: X/@piersmorgan

Piers Morgan revealed he has undergone emergency surgery after fracturing his femur in a fall at a London restaurant.

Profile Image

Jan. 18 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Piers Morgan has revealed he has undergone emergency surgery after fracturing his femur in a fall at a London restaurant, an injury so severe it required a hip replacement, RadarOnline.com can report.

The former Good Morning Britain host, 60, shared details of the accident on social media, telling followers he tripped on a small step while dining out and is now recovering in the hospital.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The Injury

piers morgan hospitalized tripping restaurant shattering his femur
Source: X/@piersmorgan

The injury was so severe that the 60-year-old broadcaster required a hip replacement.

Morgan said he will need to use crutches for several weeks and has been advised against taking long-haul flights for the next three months.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Morgan wrote: "Breaking news! 1. Tripped on a small step. 2. In a London hotel restaurant. 3. Fractured femur. 4. So badly I needed a new hip. 5. Recovering in hospital. 6. Crutches for 6wks [sic]. 7. No long-haul for 12 wks [sic]. 8. New Year off to a cracking start! 9. I blame Donald Trump."

The injury comes weeks after Morgan was photographed reuniting with his former co-host, Susanna Reid, and his wife, Celia, at the couple's annual Christmas party.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends Respond

piers morgan hospitalized tripping restaurant shattering his femur
Source: MEGA

Morgan said he tripped on a small step and is now recovering in the hospital.

Morgan later shared an image of his X-ray on Instagram, showing the extent of the fracture. The post prompted an outpouring of support from friends and fellow broadcasters.

Former Newsnight host Emily Maitlis commented: "Noooo. This is absurd!" alongside heart emojis.

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes, who has faced ongoing health issues following back surgery, wrote: "Well, sincere sympathies my friend but I am the expert in this field if you want advice or a visitor!"

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar added: "Wishing you a quick recovery so you can celebrate Arsenal’s success!"

Morgan's Career

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron have sizzled onscreen – and now friends are urging the sexy mama to pursue the younger hunk.

Nicole Kidman's Zac Attack! How 'Randy' A-Lister, 58, Has Heartthrob Efron, 38, In Her Sights

Nick Jonas' solo album has sent shock waves through the Jonas family as he moves forward independently.

EXCLUSIVE: Jonas Bro Ready to Fly Solo! How Nick Jonas' Solo Album is 'Sending Shockwaves Through His Family'

piers morgan hospitalized tripping restaurant shattering his femur
Source: MEGA

The injury comes weeks after Morgan reunited with former co-host Susanna Reid.

Morgan famously left Good Morning Britain in 2021 after walking off the set following a heated on-air dispute over comments he made about Meghan Markle.

The fallout followed Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which Morgan said he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex’s claims, including her account of suicidal thoughts.

Nearly five years later, Morgan has said he stands by his decision to quit the programme, calling the interview "one of the most sickening attacks on our Royal Family, a monarchy, that I have ever seen."

He added: "I was not going to grovel and apologise to the people that perpetrated that attack. So I told them you can take your job and shove it where the tiaras don't shine."

At the time of his departure, ITV said in a statement: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.