'New Year Off to a Cracking Start': Piers Morgan Hospitalized After Tripping in a Restaurant and Shattering His Femur

Morgan famously left Good Morning Britain in 2021 after walking off the set following a heated on-air dispute over comments he made about Meghan Markle.

The fallout followed Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which Morgan said he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex’s claims, including her account of suicidal thoughts.

Nearly five years later, Morgan has said he stands by his decision to quit the programme, calling the interview "one of the most sickening attacks on our Royal Family, a monarchy, that I have ever seen."

He added: "I was not going to grovel and apologise to the people that perpetrated that attack. So I told them you can take your job and shove it where the tiaras don't shine."

At the time of his departure, ITV said in a statement: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."