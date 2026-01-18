'New Year Off to a Cracking Start': Piers Morgan Hospitalized After Tripping in a Restaurant and Shattering His Femur
Jan. 18 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Piers Morgan has revealed he has undergone emergency surgery after fracturing his femur in a fall at a London restaurant, an injury so severe it required a hip replacement, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Good Morning Britain host, 60, shared details of the accident on social media, telling followers he tripped on a small step while dining out and is now recovering in the hospital.
The Injury
Morgan said he will need to use crutches for several weeks and has been advised against taking long-haul flights for the next three months.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Morgan wrote: "Breaking news! 1. Tripped on a small step. 2. In a London hotel restaurant. 3. Fractured femur. 4. So badly I needed a new hip. 5. Recovering in hospital. 6. Crutches for 6wks [sic]. 7. No long-haul for 12 wks [sic]. 8. New Year off to a cracking start! 9. I blame Donald Trump."
The injury comes weeks after Morgan was photographed reuniting with his former co-host, Susanna Reid, and his wife, Celia, at the couple's annual Christmas party.
Friends Respond
Morgan later shared an image of his X-ray on Instagram, showing the extent of the fracture. The post prompted an outpouring of support from friends and fellow broadcasters.
Former Newsnight host Emily Maitlis commented: "Noooo. This is absurd!" alongside heart emojis.
GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes, who has faced ongoing health issues following back surgery, wrote: "Well, sincere sympathies my friend but I am the expert in this field if you want advice or a visitor!"
Former England cricketer Monty Panesar added: "Wishing you a quick recovery so you can celebrate Arsenal’s success!"
Morgan's Career
Morgan famously left Good Morning Britain in 2021 after walking off the set following a heated on-air dispute over comments he made about Meghan Markle.
The fallout followed Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which Morgan said he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex’s claims, including her account of suicidal thoughts.
Nearly five years later, Morgan has said he stands by his decision to quit the programme, calling the interview "one of the most sickening attacks on our Royal Family, a monarchy, that I have ever seen."
He added: "I was not going to grovel and apologise to the people that perpetrated that attack. So I told them you can take your job and shove it where the tiaras don't shine."
At the time of his departure, ITV said in a statement: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."