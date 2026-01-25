EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan Death Fears Explode As 72-Year-Old's Wife Keely 'Prays For Him to Enjoy Retirement Instead of Working Himself Into Early Grave'
Jan. 25 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Busy bee Pierce Brosnan is teasing a return to the James Bond franchise while eyeing other acting roles along with his blooming side hustle as an artist, and RadarOnline.com can reveal wife, Keely Shaye Smith, is increasingly nervous about being left in the cold and wishing he'd chill out and enjoy retirement with her instead.
The 72-year-old Irishman, who starred as superspy 007 in four flicks from 1995 to 2002, recently admitted to "entertaining" the possibility of playing an older Bond, recalled into action.
Still Chasing The Acting High
Meanwhile, his acting career continues to boom. He recently appeared in the TV series MobLand and the movie The Thursday Murder Club, leaving his 62-year-old wife of 24 years wondering if he'll ever retire to sniff the roses with her.
"Keely has always been super supportive of Pierce and all his work," noted an insider. "They've spent significant time apart from each other throughout their marriage because he was always on location and she never made a fuss about it. But she really did think that at this stage in life, he'd be ready to dial it back and spend more time with her. He's in his 70s now and just as fired up to work as ever."
Wife Worries He’s Pushing Too Hard
The insider added: "He's reading all these scripts and even making this push to get back to playing Bond, which will be an extremely demanding role if he does get it. She's proud of him and doesn't want to hold him back. She's also realistic, there's only so long he's going to run at this pace before he risks burning out and she worries about that a lot."
On top of his acting, the aging hunk has returned to his first love, art, spending his spare time teaming with luxury German brand Hering Berlin to turn his drawings into ceramic objects.
But now, Keely "wants him to chill out with her in Kauai and Malibu and wherever else he wants to go," noted the insider.
"But instead he's reading scripts and talking about where he might shoot the next movie. It's disappointing for her."