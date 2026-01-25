EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan Death Fears Explode As 72-Year-Old's Wife Keely 'Prays For Him to Enjoy Retirement Instead of Working Himself Into Early Grave'

The insider added: "He's reading all these scripts and even making this push to get back to playing Bond, which will be an extremely demanding role if he does get it. She's proud of him and doesn't want to hold him back. She's also realistic, there's only so long he's going to run at this pace before he risks burning out and she worries about that a lot."

On top of his acting, the aging hunk has returned to his first love, art, spending his spare time teaming with luxury German brand Hering Berlin to turn his drawings into ceramic objects.

But now, Keely "wants him to chill out with her in Kauai and Malibu and wherever else he wants to go," noted the insider.

"But instead he's reading scripts and talking about where he might shoot the next movie. It's disappointing for her."