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Home > Exclusives > Phil Mickelson
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EXCLUSIVE: Phil's Fire-Play? Golf Ace Phil Mickelson's Personal Life Lands in the Rough As New Sex Scandal Rages

phil mickelson personal life rough new sex scandal
Source: MEGA

Phil Mickelson's personal life faces fresh scrutiny as a new sex scandal rocks the golf star's image.

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July 23 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Phil Mickelson's personal life has landed in the rough after golfer Pat Perez's ex-wife alleged Mickelson tried to seduce her by showing her a nude photo of himself on his cell phone while her husband was out of sight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bombshell claim comes just days after the 56-year-old golf legend was removed as a member of an exclusive California country club after being accused of making unwanted, nonconsensual physical contact with a female employee in the clubhouse.

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Fresh Allegations Rock Phil Mickelson

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Ashley Perez alleged Phil Mickelson showed her a nude photo of himself while Pat Perez was out of sight.
Source: JPA / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Ashley Perez alleged Phil Mickelson showed her a nude photo of himself while Pat Perez was out of sight.

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A spokesperson for Mickelson called the matter a "misunderstanding" that had been resolved, while his attorney has forcefully denied the allegations.

Now the three-time Masters champion – who is also persona non grata at two other swanky golf clubs in Southern California for reasons that remain unclear – is once again under fire for his alleged off-course behavior.

Ashley Perez, who has since split from Pat, claimed Mickelson made his ballsy move in 2015 at the PGA Tour's Barclays tournament in Plainfield CC in New Jersey when her hubby went to the restroom while the trio was drinking wine inside the golf great's villa where the trio was staying.

According to golf website Skratch, Ashley says Mickelson "took out his phone and showed her a full-body picture of himself naked with an erection while flexing one bicep."

Then Mickelson allegedly said, "I'm going to leave my bedroom door open tonight. When Pat falls asleep, I want you to come see me."

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Mickelson's Legal Woes Continue

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Pat said Mickelson apologized twice over the alleged 2015 incident, according to Skratch.
Source: JPA / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Pat said Mickelson apologized twice over the alleged 2015 incident, according to Skratch.

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Mickelson, who's been married to wife Amy since 1996 and has three adult children, reportedly apologized twice to Pat, who acknowledged on a 2022 podcast that he had "a different hate for Phil than most people."

"I can't tell you how disgusted and embarrassed I am in myself," Mickelson said during a recorded telephone chat with Pat, according to Skratch.

This spring, Mickelson was tossed from The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., following a "thorough independent investigation" into allegations that he made nonconsensual physical contact with a female employee after she rejected his advances.

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Wife Continues Supporting Mickelson Publicly

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Amy Mickelson continues to support Phil, while Ashley said she stands with women who have been silenced.
Source: CD1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Amy Mickelson continues to support Phil, while Ashley said she stands with women who have been silenced.

Mickelson's spokesperson says Amy continues to support him "with extraordinary grace" and "unwavering love."

Meanwhile, Ashley isn't backing down. After the allegations became public, she posted on Instagram: "I will rise up and stand next to the millions of women who have been silenced to protect the evil and darkness that lurks amongst us... My heart goes out to the countless other victims."

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