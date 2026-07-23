EXCLUSIVE: Phil's Fire-Play? Golf Ace Phil Mickelson's Personal Life Lands in the Rough As New Sex Scandal Rages

The bombshell claim comes just days after the 56-year-old golf legend was removed as a member of an exclusive California country club after being accused of making unwanted, nonconsensual physical contact with a female employee in the clubhouse.

Phil Mickelson 's personal life has landed in the rough after golfer Pat Perez's ex-wife alleged Mickelson tried to seduce her by showing her a nude photo of himself on his cell phone while her husband was out of sight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ashley Perez alleged Phil Mickelson showed her a nude photo of himself while Pat Perez was out of sight.

A spokesperson for Mickelson called the matter a "misunderstanding" that had been resolved, while his attorney has forcefully denied the allegations.

Now the three-time Masters champion – who is also persona non grata at two other swanky golf clubs in Southern California for reasons that remain unclear – is once again under fire for his alleged off-course behavior.

Ashley Perez, who has since split from Pat, claimed Mickelson made his ballsy move in 2015 at the PGA Tour's Barclays tournament in Plainfield CC in New Jersey when her hubby went to the restroom while the trio was drinking wine inside the golf great's villa where the trio was staying.

According to golf website Skratch, Ashley says Mickelson "took out his phone and showed her a full-body picture of himself naked with an erection while flexing one bicep."

Then Mickelson allegedly said, "I'm going to leave my bedroom door open tonight. When Pat falls asleep, I want you to come see me."