Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Accused Of Abusing Son, Second Husband Asks For Full Custody Of 10-Year-Old
Phil Collins' ex-wife has been accused of abusing her son.
In an emergency protective order obtained by Page Six, Orianne Cevey has been accused of "battering" her 10-year-old son, who she had with her second husband, Charles Mejjati. He filed the order, claiming the conditions at Cevey's home as “toxic, causing emotional and mental instability for him."
The boy was taken out of Cevey's Miami home when Mejjati received a temporary injunction for “protection against domestic violence” earlier this year. According to court papers, Cevey, 48, is being investigated by the Child Protective Investigative unit of Florida’s Department of Children and Families.
The court documents alleged Cevey “committed acts of domestic violence against the minor child including, but not limited to, punching the child in the back of the head and causing the child to fall thus giving the child a concussion and hematoma.”
Mejjati claimed his ex threatened their child during a phone call in January, allegedly saying she was going to "break his face." That came after the boy's school reportedly called the mother in relation to the home environment, which was affecting his behavior. She also allegedly called the boy a "liar."
The filing said the boy was “afraid to go to the Mother’s home under the threat that she would batter him.” The boy allegedly got into an "altercation" with his nanny before calling Mejjati and going to his home. Court documents state that Cevey “proceeded to batter the minor child twice" after picking him up.
“The child was about to run away, and the Mother grabbed both of his legs so he fell off the couch,” court documents revealed. They also said the boy called Fort Lauderdale police and attempted to run away.
Cops took the boy home, court papers state, and Cevey reportedly took his phone away. Mejjati then asked police to do a welfare check after Cevey “refused to provide any contact or communication with the child.”
Court papers say “the Mother [then] got drunk on vodka shots and passed out on the sofa.” Later in January, he refused to give his mother the password to his phone, which allegedly led to violence. “The Mother punched the child with a closed fist on the back of the head, causing the child to fall to the floor and giving the child a hematoma and a contusion … the Nanny stopped the Mother from kicking the child."
“The child ran outside to call the police and dialed 911. The Nanny … grabbed him by the back of his shirt while choking the child. The child ran outside of the home in order to escape the home and the violence," according to court papers.
The boy was taken to the emergency room after reportedly suffering from a headache. He was diagnosed with a contusion and hematoma, the Mount Sinai Medical Center confirmed. That prompted the doctor to contact the Department of Children and Families, court filings state.
The filing also contended that the boy was exposed to drugs and a gun in his mother's home. It also stated the boy was left alone in a Paris hotel room for a night as Cevey went out. It included another claim that the boy in the supervision of a cleaning service.
According to court documents, “the child is showing signs of mental trauma. The child’s mental wellbeing needs to be resolved on emergency basis to prevent further mental injury at the hands of the mother.”
A hearing is scheduled for next month to decide the next moves.
Mejjati is seeking full custody of his son. His lawyer, Jeanette Wakin, told Page Six, “Mr. Mejjati’s most important priority, today and always, is the physical and emotional wellbeing of his son.”
A lawyer for Cevey declined to comment.
Collins, 71, and Cevey divorced in 2008 after a nine-year marriage. They have two sons together, Nic, 21, and Matthew, 17.