Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Accused Of Abusing Son, Second Husband Asks For Full Custody Of 10-Year-Old

The court documents alleged Cevey “committed acts of domestic violence against the minor child including, but not limited to, punching the child in the back of the head and causing the child to fall thus giving the child a concussion and hematoma.”

Mejjati claimed his ex threatened their child during a phone call in January, allegedly saying she was going to "break his face." That came after the boy's school reportedly called the mother in relation to the home environment, which was affecting his behavior. She also allegedly called the boy a "liar."