Revealed: Peter Thiel's 'Messy Confrontation' With Husband Over Rumored Lover Jeff Thomas Before Suspected Suicide
Peter Thiel's husband, Matt Danzeisen, was allegedly outraged after discovering that his spouse's rumored lover, model Jeff Thomas, was among the partygoers at their New Year's Eve bash. "Why is HE here?" Danzeisen asked, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said they were caught in a "messy confrontation" in front of a roomful of guests during the soirée held at Thiel's sprawling Miami Beach compound.
The drama reportedly popped off between the two as Thomas was not on the official guest list approved and arranged by Danzeisen, while pals told Daily Mail that Thomas would have never attended if he knew Thiel's longtime partner was going to be there.
Thomas was allegedly escorted from the party by their security detail, a move that was described as "publicly humiliating" by those who watched it unfold.
It was claimed Thomas and Thiel's romance was an "open secret." However, it is unknown if Danzeisen was aware that his husband had a boyfriend.
Friends said Thomas' mental health suffered after the New Year's Eve showdown. Insiders claimed the social media influencer was cut off financially by the PayPal co-founder after the party.
As we previously reported, Thomas tragically died on March 8 after falling from the balcony of his Miami high-rise. Police are investigating it as a possible suicide.
Thomas' cousin, Meghan Rae, has since cast doubt on the reports that her family member took his life.
"This was not a suicide. To report otherwise is a complete disregard to his character and who he was," she said. "The information being published is false and defamatory. No further comments will be made by our family. Please respect our privacy and his memory during this difficult time."
Thomas' agent from Los Angeles-based agency Sovereign Talent Group also spoke out and said she was utterly shocked by the news, claiming she texted him the day before his death.
She said they chatted about his career goals, adding that he was allegedly in "good spirits."
Thomas had notably posted a final photo on social media on the day of his death. "A cold plunge a day, keeps the doctor away #coldplunge #wellness #mentalhealth," it read.