Revealed: Peter Thiel's 'Messy Confrontation' With Husband Over Rumored Lover Jeff Thomas Before Suspected Suicide

The drama reportedly popped off between the two as Thomas was not on the official guest list approved and arranged by Danzeisen, while pals told Daily Mail that Thomas would have never attended if he knew Thiel's longtime partner was going to be there.

Thomas was allegedly escorted from the party by their security detail, a move that was described as "publicly humiliating" by those who watched it unfold.

It was claimed Thomas and Thiel's romance was an "open secret." However, it is unknown if Danzeisen was aware that his husband had a boyfriend.