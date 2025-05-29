Your tip
Iconic Martial Artist Who Played Unforgettable Role in 'Big Trouble in Little China' Dies in Sleep At Age 73

breaking news

Peter Kwong has died.

May 29 2025, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

Actor Peter Kwong has died at age 73 after a career that saw him stun audiences in John Carpenter's much-loved Big Trouble in Little China.

The star passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday night, a rep confirmed.

He was a fan favorite for playing Rain, one of the three super-powered fighters in the 1986 action flick – a film that bombed at the box office but later became a cult sensation.

Born in 1950, Kwong kicked off his career on TV in the late 1970s, landing roles on popular shows such as Wonder Woman, Little House on the Prairie, Miami Vice and The A-Team.

His big screen debut came with 1977’s drama Panic in Echo Park.

Kwong's breakout year was 1986.

He played Tommy Tong alongside Eddie Murphy in The Golden Child, then scored his iconic role as Rain in Big Trouble in Little China, starring alongside Kurt Russell and Kim Cattrall.

Kwong said about the role: "The character of Rain was something special. The fight choreography, the costume – it all came together in a way that stuck with people."

That same year, he also appeared in the action-packed Never Too Young to Die with John Stamos.

Offscreen, Kwong was a heavyweight in Hollywood’s unions, serving for more than a decade on the Screen Actors Guild National Board and working with the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

He also held leadership roles with the Television Academy and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

