EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson Reveals Drug Addiction Battle Before Fatherhood

"It was K [ketamine]. I was getting liquid and cooking it. And I would do acid and shrooms and whippets [nitrous oxide] and smoke weed all day and eat pills every day," Pete revealed. "It got scary because I didn't feel high. I felt high when I wasn't doing it, so I was like, this is a huge problem."

The downward spiral occurred a year after he had left the structured schedule of SNL and shortly after he'd finished filming Bupkis, his autobiographical series for Peacock.

Davidson confided "playing yourself and constantly living in your own c---" meant revisiting some of the hardest moments of his life, which led him to start leaning on drugs.

However, an emotional FaceTime call from his mother, Amy Davidson, pushed him toward treatment.

"She told me her biggest fear was waking up one day to see on the news that something bad had happened to me," Pete shared. "I reached a point where I couldn't do that to her anymore."