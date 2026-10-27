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EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson Reveals Drug Addiction Battle Before Fatherhood

Pete Davidson discusses his struggle with drug addiction as he prepares to embrace fatherhood.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson discusses his struggle with drug addiction as he prepares to embrace fatherhood.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Funnyman Pete Davidson admitted he was downing a daily diet of drugs before hitting rock bottom in the summer of 2023 and realizing he needed help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Saturday Night Live star, 32, shared the list of substances he ingested on the regular until checking himself into rehab.

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Pete Davidson Reveals Mom's Emotional Plea Led Him to Seek Treatment

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Pete Davidson revealed his drug use escalated after filming his autobiographical series 'Bupkis.'
Source: H&M/MEGA

Pete Davidson revealed his drug use escalated after filming his autobiographical series 'Bupkis.'

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"It was K [ketamine]. I was getting liquid and cooking it. And I would do acid and shrooms and whippets [nitrous oxide] and smoke weed all day and eat pills every day," Pete revealed. "It got scary because I didn't feel high. I felt high when I wasn't doing it, so I was like, this is a huge problem."

The downward spiral occurred a year after he had left the structured schedule of SNL and shortly after he'd finished filming Bupkis, his autobiographical series for Peacock.

Davidson confided "playing yourself and constantly living in your own c---" meant revisiting some of the hardest moments of his life, which led him to start leaning on drugs.

However, an emotional FaceTime call from his mother, Amy Davidson, pushed him toward treatment.

"She told me her biggest fear was waking up one day to see on the news that something bad had happened to me," Pete shared. "I reached a point where I couldn't do that to her anymore."

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Pete Davidson Recalls Hitting Rock Bottom Before Rehab

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Amy Davidson's emotional FaceTime call prompted her son Pete to seek treatment for his substance abuse.
Source: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Amy Davidson's emotional FaceTime call prompted her son Pete to seek treatment for his substance abuse.

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He checked into a facility and later walked away from Bupkis, even though Peacock had ordered a second season.

Pete admitted rehab stay felt different from his previous stints.

He shared: "When I turned 30, and I was there, it was a real low point. Nothing much was going on with my career and I was like, 'This [expletive] sucks. I can't do it anymore.' And it can't be for anyone or for a job. You really have to want it, and when you're done, you're done."

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Pete Davidson Credits Fatherhood With Helping Him Stay Sober

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The former 'Saturday Night Live' star credits fatherhood and his daughter Scottie Rose with helping him stay sober.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star credits fatherhood and his daughter Scottie Rose with helping him stay sober.

The King of Staten Island star says he no longer uses drugs and that becoming a father bolsters his choice to stay sober.

Speaking of 10-month-old Scottie Rose, who he's coparented with baby mama ex Elsie Hewitt since their May 2026 split, he said: "Now it's easy because I have a kid. Anytime there's ever a thought, I look at my phone background and go, 'Oh yeah, no.'"

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