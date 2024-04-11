Your tip
Paula Patton Reaches Settlement With Woman Who Sued Over Alleged Vicious Attack by Actress’ German Shepherd

paula patton settles dog attack bear lawsuit avoids trial robin thickes ex wife court second attack denies wrongdoing
The alleged victim will dismiss all claims after a final payment is made in 2028.

Apr. 11 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Paula Patton and the houseguest who sued her over a vicious attack by the actress’ dog hashed out a settlement and will avoid a messy trial.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged victim Gina Conte informed the court that a financial agreement was reached.

paula patton settles dog attack bear lawsuit avoids trial robin thickes ex wife court second attack denies wrongdoing
The case was the 2nd time the dog was accused of being violent.

Conte said she would officially dismiss all claims once Robin Thicke's ex-wife has made the final payment on June 1, 2028. The alleged victim asked that the May 3 trial date be taken off the court’s calendar.

As we first reported, in her lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Conte claimed she was a guest at Patton’s home in Calabasas, California on August 2, 2022.

paula patton settles dog attack bear lawsuit avoids trial robin thickes ex wife court second attack denies wrongdoing
Patton denied being negligent in controlling her dog.

Conte said while at Patton’s home the actress’ German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked her.

In court documents, Conte claimed she suffered serious injuries from the incident. The alleged victim slammed Patton and accused her of being negligent in controlling her animal.

paula patton settles dog attack bear lawsuit avoids trial robin thickes ex wife court second attack denies wrongdoing
Robin and Paula before their split.

Paula Patton
Conte said she was, “was hurt and injured in her health, strength, and activity, sustaining a serious and significant injury to her body and shock to her nervous system and person, all of which injuries have caused, and will continue to cause [Conte] mental, physical, and nervous pain and suffering.” She demanded unspecified damages.

The actress fought back against the claims in court. She denied all allegations of wrongdoing or that she was negligent as a dog owner.

In her response, Patton claimed Conte had previously admitted she was “the one responsible for engaging in the negligent conduct."

The entertainer said Conte had promised not to hold her responsible for the injuries. Patton said the woman wrote her a letter that stated, “I hope you know that I, in no way, hold you responsible.”

However, Patton said Conte went back on her word and decided to bring the lawsuit seeking damages.

Patton demanded the entire case be dismissed.

paula patton settles dog attack bear lawsuit avoids trial robin thickes ex wife court second attack denies wrongdoing
As we previously reported, Patton’s dog Bear has a history of alleged attacks. In 2018, the dog was accused of attacking a man named Alberto Matiz who visited Patton’s property.

Matiz claimed in court documents the dog ripped off chunks of his skin. Patton denied all allegations in Matiz’s lawsuit. The case was dropped before trial.

