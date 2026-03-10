Beatles' Icon Paul McCartney Reveals Yoko Ono Thought Her late Husband John Lennon 'Might Have Been Gay'
March 10 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
Yoko Ono thought her late husband John Lennon "might have been gay," according to his Beatles' bandmate Sir Paul McCartney.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music icon made the admission in a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, which was recently published to coincide with Man on the Run, a new documentary about Paul's life after the Beatles.
McCartney Reveals Ono's Theory on Lennon
McCartney, 83, explained Yoko, now 93, had once shared her surprising theory with him.
"I swear she rang me shortly after John died and said, 'You know, I think John might have been gay,'" he recalled. "I went, 'I'm not sure.' I said, 'I don't think so. Certainly not when I knew him.' Because we'd been in the '60s. We'd been around with loads and loads of girls. And I bumped into seeing him jacking… a lot of girl action."
"And I'd slept with John very often, but there was never anything," he added. "There was never a gesture, never an expression. It was nothing. So I had no reason to believe this at all."
McCartney Was Aware of Rumors Surrounding Bandmate's Sexuality
However, McCartney did admit he had heard other rumors about Lennon's sexuality.
There had been speculation about his relationship with The Beatles' manager Brian Epstein, who was gay, but McCartney said he didn't personally think anything had happened between them.
Lennon and Ono got married in March 1969 and the couple was together until the Brit musician was murdered in December 1980 at age 40 by obsessed fan Mark David Chapman.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed McCartney had been left overwhelmed by intimate home videos of his late wife Linda McCartney from documentary Man On The Run, which has been released on Prime Video.
Documentary About McCartney's Life After The Beatles
Directed by Morgan Neville, the documentary draws on raw, unseen footage capturing Paul in the turbulent aftermath of The Beatles' painful split in 1970, his public estrangement from Lennon, and his determination to transform a loose group of musicians rehearsing on a remote Scottish farm into one of the defining rock bands of the 1970s.
At its heart, however, is his relationship with Linda, who died aged 56 in April 1998, three years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
For Paul, the most affecting moments in the movie are not the chart triumphs or his reconciliation with Lennon before he died in 1980, but the domestic scenes.
He said: "Seeing me and Linda interacting is very special because you know she's not here anymore. Me and Linda, the kids, the music – me and John. These memories – it's a life flashing in front of you."
He added, "All the stuff with the kids and Linda is lovely to see. Obviously, it's emotional because she looks so beautiful."
Sources close to Paul said he remains deeply moved by the material.
One said, "Paul is still haunted by some of that footage and the memories of his time with Linda. Watching it back brings a rush of love and loss that never really leaves him."