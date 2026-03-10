Beatles' Icon Paul McCartney Reveals Yoko Ono Thought Her late Husband John Lennon 'Might Have Been Gay'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the music icon made the admission in a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair , which was recently published to coincide with Man on the Run, a new documentary about Paul's life after the Beatles.

McCartney, 83, explained Yoko, now 93, had once shared her surprising theory with him.

"I swear she rang me shortly after John died and said, 'You know, I think John might have been gay,'" he recalled. "I went, 'I'm not sure.' I said, 'I don't think so. Certainly not when I knew him.' Because we'd been in the '60s. We'd been around with loads and loads of girls. And I bumped into seeing him jacking… a lot of girl action."

"And I'd slept with John very often, but there was never anything," he added. "There was never a gesture, never an expression. It was nothing. So I had no reason to believe this at all."