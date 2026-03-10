Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > John Lennon

Beatles' Icon Paul McCartney Reveals Yoko Ono Thought Her late Husband John Lennon 'Might Have Been Gay'

picture of John Lennon, Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney
Source: MEGA

Sir Paul McCartney has revealed Yoko Ono once told him she thought her late husband John Lennon 'might have been gay.'

March 10 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Yoko Ono thought her late husband John Lennon "might have been gay," according to his Beatles' bandmate Sir Paul McCartney.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the music icon made the admission in a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, which was recently published to coincide with Man on the Run, a new documentary about Paul's life after the Beatles.

Article continues below advertisement

McCartney Reveals Ono's Theory on Lennon

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of John Lennon and Yoko Ono
Source: MEGA

Ono explained her theory about Lennon's sexuality to McCartney after the Beatles' legend was murdered.

Article continues below advertisement

McCartney, 83, explained Yoko, now 93, had once shared her surprising theory with him.

"I swear she rang me shortly after John died and said, 'You know, I think John might have been gay,'" he recalled. "I went, 'I'm not sure.' I said, 'I don't think so. Certainly not when I knew him.' Because we'd been in the '60s. We'd been around with loads and loads of girls. And I bumped into seeing him jacking… a lot of girl action."

"And I'd slept with John very often, but there was never anything," he added. "There was never a gesture, never an expression. It was nothing. So I had no reason to believe this at all."

Article continues below advertisement

McCartney Was Aware of Rumors Surrounding Bandmate's Sexuality

picture of John Lennon and Yoko Ono
Source: MEGA

McCartney admits he had heard rumors about Lennon's sexuality from others.

Article continues below advertisement

However, McCartney did admit he had heard other rumors about Lennon's sexuality.

There had been speculation about his relationship with The Beatles' manager Brian Epstein, who was gay, but McCartney said he didn't personally think anything had happened between them.

Lennon and Ono got married in March 1969 and the couple was together until the Brit musician was murdered in December 1980 at age 40 by obsessed fan Mark David Chapman.

RadarOnline.com recently revealed McCartney had been left overwhelmed by intimate home videos of his late wife Linda McCartney from documentary Man On The Run, which has been released on Prime Video.

Article continues below advertisement

Documentary About McCartney's Life After The Beatles

picture of the beatles
Source: MEGA

The Brit icon opens up about his time after the Beatles' demise in new Prime Video release.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman and Late Wife's Lonely Graves Revealed as Family Wrestle Over Hollywood Icon's $90million Fortune 12 Months After their Shock Deaths

picture of Britney Spears and Jamie Spears

Britney Spears 'on Edge' at Prospect of Dad Jamie Returning to her Life after DUI Arrest — 'She Will Always View her Father as a Villain'

Article continues below advertisement

Directed by Morgan Neville, the documentary draws on raw, unseen footage capturing Paul in the turbulent aftermath of The Beatles' painful split in 1970, his public estrangement from Lennon, and his determination to transform a loose group of musicians rehearsing on a remote Scottish farm into one of the defining rock bands of the 1970s.

At its heart, however, is his relationship with Linda, who died aged 56 in April 1998, three years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

For Paul, the most affecting moments in the movie are not the chart triumphs or his reconciliation with Lennon before he died in 1980, but the domestic scenes.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Linda McCartney and Paul McCartney
Source: MEGA

McCartney is 'haunted' by footage of late wife Linda in the documentary.

He said: "Seeing me and Linda interacting is very special because you know she's not here anymore. Me and Linda, the kids, the music – me and John. These memories – it's a life flashing in front of you."

He added, "All the stuff with the kids and Linda is lovely to see. Obviously, it's emotional because she looks so beautiful."

Sources close to Paul said he remains deeply moved by the material.

One said, "Paul is still haunted by some of that footage and the memories of his time with Linda. Watching it back brings a rush of love and loss that never really leaves him."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.