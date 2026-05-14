EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney 'Snubbed' Appearance in Michael Jackson Biopic as He 'Wants Nothing to Do With Suspected Pedophile'
May 14 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Former Beatle Paul McCartney refused to be depicted in the eponymous biopic of the late Michael Jackson, RadarOnline.com can reveal – despite their hit '80s collaborations Say Say Say and The Girl Is Mine.
Paul McCartney Refuses Any Involvement in Michael Jackson Biopic Drama Entirely
"Paul wants nothing to do with this film or with revisiting Michael," one insider said bluntly. "Paul made it clear he doesn't want to be part of the narrative at all. No likeness, no involvement, nothing."
At the heart of the fallout is Jackson's shocking purchase of the Beatles music catalog in 1985 – a move that blindsided McCartney and shattered the duo's friendship, sources confided.
Paul McCartney Still Bitter Over Michael Jackson’s Alleged Business Betrayal Today
The insider explained: "Paul saw it as a betrayal, not just business. He hasn't forgotten, and he hasn't forgiven. Paul's protecting his legacy – and keeping his distance."