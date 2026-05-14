Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Paul McCartney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney 'Snubbed' Appearance in Michael Jackson Biopic as He 'Wants Nothing to Do With Suspected Pedophile'

Paul McCartney allegedly refused any involvement in the Michael Jackson biopic amid controversy.
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney allegedly refused any involvement in the Michael Jackson biopic amid controversy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 14 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former Beatle Paul McCartney refused to be depicted in the eponymous biopic of the late Michael Jackson, RadarOnline.com can reveal – despite their hit '80s collaborations Say Say Say and The Girl Is Mine.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Paul McCartney Refuses Any Involvement in Michael Jackson Biopic Drama Entirely

Article continues below advertisement
Paul McCartney allegedly refused to be depicted in Michael Jackson's biopic despite their collaborations on 'Say Say Say' and 'The Girl Is Mine.'
Source: Europa Press / MEGA

Paul McCartney allegedly refused to be depicted in Michael Jackson's biopic despite their collaborations on 'Say Say Say' and 'The Girl Is Mine.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Paul wants nothing to do with this film or with revisiting Michael," one insider said bluntly. "Paul made it clear he doesn't want to be part of the narrative at all. No likeness, no involvement, nothing."

At the heart of the fallout is Jackson's shocking purchase of the Beatles music catalog in 1985 – a move that blindsided McCartney and shattered the duo's friendship, sources confided.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul McCartney Still Bitter Over Michael Jackson’s Alleged Business Betrayal Today

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Nicole Kidman's friends allegedly fear her relentless workload is harming her health.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Pals Begging Her to Slow Her Roll Amid Fears Relentless Star is Working Herself Into Early Grave

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Faux Royal' Tour of Australia Was 'Trial Run' for Their Shock Return to Britain

Article continues below advertisement
An insider said McCartney still views Jackson's 1985 Beatles catalog purchase as 'a betrayal.'
Source: DL1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

An insider said McCartney still views Jackson's 1985 Beatles catalog purchase as 'a betrayal.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The insider explained: "Paul saw it as a betrayal, not just business. He hasn't forgotten, and he hasn't forgiven. Paul's protecting his legacy – and keeping his distance."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.