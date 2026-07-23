Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Paul McCartney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney Can't Let Alec Baldwin Be — Ex-Beatle Helping Scandal-Scarred Actor Take a Sad Song and Make it Better

Paul McCartney has been supporting Alec Baldwin as the actor works to move forward after scandal.
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney has been supporting Alec Baldwin as the actor works to move forward after scandal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Protective Paul McCartney can do more than make music – he's using his skills as nurturer and loyal friend to give pal Alec Baldwin an emotional tune-up in the actor's time of trouble, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Paul has experienced monumental tragedy in his life, including the gun violence that left fellow Beatle John Lennon dead, and that makes him uniquely equipped to help lift Alec up during this difficult time," explained an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

McCartney Stands By Baldwin Amid

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
An insider claimed Paul McCartney has been supporting Alec Baldwin as he continues to deal with the aftermath of the 'Rust' shooting.
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Paul McCartney has been supporting Alec Baldwin as he continues to deal with the aftermath of the 'Rust' shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

McCartney, 84, and Baldwin, 68, bonded when they appeared together on Saturday Night Live, and also know each other from the high-flying Hamptons social scene.

Now, that bond is paying off for beleaguered Baldwin – who has become a pariah in Hollywood ever since the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 on the set of his movie Rust.

"Paul is a master at making people smile and forget their troubles, and that's exactly what he's been trying to do with Alec," said the insider.

Involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dropped in 2024 after a judge ruled that prosecutors had improperly withheld evidence. But the case has tarnished the Hunt for Red October star's public image and left him choking under a mountain of legal bills.

Also, sources said old pals and industry types are still treating him like a bad smell.

Article continues below advertisement

Insider Reveals Baldwin's Private Pain

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Halyna Hutchins' death left Baldwin emotionally changed following the 2021 on-set shooting.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Sources said Halyna Hutchins' death left Baldwin emotionally changed following the 2021 on-set shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

"A piece of Alec died because of that shooting and he hasn't been the same since," said an insider.

"By Alec's own admission, a lot of his Hollywood friendships ended after that happened.

"But Paul has been one of the people who has actually comforted Alec and manages to brighten his spirits when they're together."

It was SNL creator Lorne Michaels who first introduced the 30 Rock actor and the All You Need Is Love singer over 30 years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

McCartney Helps Baldwin Through Darkness

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
phil mickelson personal life rough new sex scandal

EXCLUSIVE: Phil's Fire-Play? Golf Ace Phil Mickelson's Personal Life Lands in the Rough As New Sex Scandal Rages

Photo of Kelly Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Accused of 'Making Her Dad Ozzy's Death All About Her'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
According to an insider, Lorne Michaels introduced McCartney and Baldwin more than 30 years ago.
Source: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

According to an insider, Lorne Michaels introduced McCartney and Baldwin more than 30 years ago.

"Paul and Alec have known and respected each other for decades because Lorne first put them together," said an insider. "Lorne can still put Alec on SNL whenever he likes, but a lot of other Hollywood opportunities have dried up for Alec.

"Paul met Alec when Alec was on top of the world, and it's been tough for Paul to see him deal with so much pain. But it says everything about Paul's insanely generous personality that he has remained loyal to Alec and supportive of him during these dark times."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.