EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney Can't Let Alec Baldwin Be — Ex-Beatle Helping Scandal-Scarred Actor Take a Sad Song and Make it Better
July 23 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Protective Paul McCartney can do more than make music – he's using his skills as nurturer and loyal friend to give pal Alec Baldwin an emotional tune-up in the actor's time of trouble, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Paul has experienced monumental tragedy in his life, including the gun violence that left fellow Beatle John Lennon dead, and that makes him uniquely equipped to help lift Alec up during this difficult time," explained an insider.
McCartney Stands By Baldwin Amid
McCartney, 84, and Baldwin, 68, bonded when they appeared together on Saturday Night Live, and also know each other from the high-flying Hamptons social scene.
Now, that bond is paying off for beleaguered Baldwin – who has become a pariah in Hollywood ever since the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 on the set of his movie Rust.
"Paul is a master at making people smile and forget their troubles, and that's exactly what he's been trying to do with Alec," said the insider.
Involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dropped in 2024 after a judge ruled that prosecutors had improperly withheld evidence. But the case has tarnished the Hunt for Red October star's public image and left him choking under a mountain of legal bills.
Also, sources said old pals and industry types are still treating him like a bad smell.
Insider Reveals Baldwin's Private Pain
"A piece of Alec died because of that shooting and he hasn't been the same since," said an insider.
"By Alec's own admission, a lot of his Hollywood friendships ended after that happened.
"But Paul has been one of the people who has actually comforted Alec and manages to brighten his spirits when they're together."
It was SNL creator Lorne Michaels who first introduced the 30 Rock actor and the All You Need Is Love singer over 30 years ago.
McCartney Helps Baldwin Through Darkness
"Paul and Alec have known and respected each other for decades because Lorne first put them together," said an insider. "Lorne can still put Alec on SNL whenever he likes, but a lot of other Hollywood opportunities have dried up for Alec.
"Paul met Alec when Alec was on top of the world, and it's been tough for Paul to see him deal with so much pain. But it says everything about Paul's insanely generous personality that he has remained loyal to Alec and supportive of him during these dark times."