EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney Can't Let Alec Baldwin Be — Ex-Beatle Helping Scandal-Scarred Actor Take a Sad Song and Make it Better

McCartney, 84, and Baldwin, 68, bonded when they appeared together on Saturday Night Live, and also know each other from the high-flying Hamptons social scene.

Now, that bond is paying off for beleaguered Baldwin – who has become a pariah in Hollywood ever since the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 on the set of his movie Rust.

"Paul is a master at making people smile and forget their troubles, and that's exactly what he's been trying to do with Alec," said the insider.

Involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dropped in 2024 after a judge ruled that prosecutors had improperly withheld evidence. But the case has tarnished the Hunt for Red October star's public image and left him choking under a mountain of legal bills.

Also, sources said old pals and industry types are still treating him like a bad smell.