Paul Hogan
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Hogan Hot for Romance! — How Ailing 'Crocodile Dundee' Icon, 86, Wants A Final Bite at Love

Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan is looking to lasso a new lady love after years of being single, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The 86-year-old Aussie has been living in Los Angeles for many years, while he and his ex-wife and former costar Linda Kozlowski, 68, coparent their troubled son Chance, 27.

Ready for Love Again

Source: MEGA

"Paul's been such a devoted dad – he put his own life on hold to focus entirely on raising Chance, and he has no regrets about that," said an insider. "But now that Chance is older and in a more stable place, Paul's realizing it's time to bring some joy back into his own life."

But he doesn't want a flashy Hollywood romance with a fame-hungry star.

"Years ago, he used to joke about having a crush on Kris Jenner, but that was all in good fun," said the source. "These days he's looking for someone a little more low-key."

Although his friends have been trying to set him up for years, he always politely declined, saying he wasn't ready or that he didn't have the energy for it.

But lately he seems to have changed his mind, said an insider before adding: "He's starting to say he's ready to be introduced to people and has even been going to the odd social event, which he used to avoid."

Source: MEGA

"He just wants someone to enjoy the simple things with, someone to share dinners, laughs and companionship," said the source.

The laid-back actor has been single since he and Kozlowski split in 2014.

The two met and fell in love on the set of the 1986 blockbuster film Crocodile Dundee.

From Scandal to Civil Split

Source: MEGA

Their affair caused a scandal because Hogan was already married to Noelene Edwards, the mother of his five oldest children. They had tied the knot in 1958, divorced in 1981, but remarried shortly afterward. They divorced again in 1986.

Kozlowski and Hogan eventually wed in 1990 and welcomed their only child eight years later. The couple said they slowly grew apart before splitting amicably in 2014.

They remain friendly to this day, even sharing meals with Hogan's current husband, Moroccan tour guide Moulay Hafid Baba.

