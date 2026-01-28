EXCLUSIVE: Paul Hogan Hot for Romance! — How Ailing 'Crocodile Dundee' Icon, 86, Wants A Final Bite at Love

"Paul's been such a devoted dad – he put his own life on hold to focus entirely on raising Chance, and he has no regrets about that," said an insider. "But now that Chance is older and in a more stable place, Paul's realizing it's time to bring some joy back into his own life."

But he doesn't want a flashy Hollywood romance with a fame-hungry star.

"Years ago, he used to joke about having a crush on Kris Jenner, but that was all in good fun," said the source. "These days he's looking for someone a little more low-key."

Although his friends have been trying to set him up for years, he always politely declined, saying he wasn't ready or that he didn't have the energy for it.

But lately he seems to have changed his mind, said an insider before adding: "He's starting to say he's ready to be introduced to people and has even been going to the odd social event, which he used to avoid."