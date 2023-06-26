'Crash' Director Paul Haggis' Rape Accuser Demands He Sell His SoHo Co-Op to Pay Her $12 Million Owed From Sexual Assault Lawsuit
The woman who accused Paul Haggis of rape is demanding the Crash director sell his SoHo co-op to pay the more than $12 million in damages and legal fees he owes her after being found liable for sexual assault. In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Hollywood director's accuser filed the petition on Monday after Haggis claimed he was too broke to pay up.
In the documents, the alleged victim demanded Haggis sell off his shares of the co-op apartment located at 169 Mercer Street in New York's prestigious SoHo neighborhood to make good on the judgment owed to her. She also claimed the co-op is the location where the alleged rape happened.
She requested that the judge require the "directing the turnover and execution sale” in order to “partially satisfy” the $12,848,366 the Million Dollar Baby director owes her following the verdict where he was found liable for sexually assaulting her.
She's not just coming for that property.
Haggis' rape accuser also outlined the West Broadway condo in NYC that his ex-wife sold off in 2019. The 70-year-old Oscar-winning director was entitled to part of the profits, but he allegedly didn't take it.
She made it clear in her motion — she wants “to recover $806,169 condominium sale proceeds paid” to Haggis’ ex to go toward the $12.8 million judgment.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Haggis' rep for comment.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the disgraced director was found liable in November for sexual assault after a publicist accused him of raping her following a film after-party in 2013.
Haggis denied the allegations and turned the blame to the Church of Scientology. He also claimed their exchange was consensual but did not recall if they had engaged in sex.
The jury ended up siding with the accuser and found that the encounter inflicted psychological and professional consequences on Haggis' victim.
Four additional women testified to Haggis' alleged sexual advances, which also included another allegation of rape.