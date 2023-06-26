'Crash' Director Paul Haggis' Rape Accuser Demands He Sell His SoHo Co-Op to Pay Her $12 Million Owed From Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Haggis' rape accuser also outlined the West Broadway condo in NYC that his ex-wife sold off in 2019. The 70-year-old Oscar-winning director was entitled to part of the profits, but he allegedly didn't take it.

She made it clear in her motion — she wants “to recover $806,169 condominium sale proceeds paid” to Haggis’ ex to go toward the $12.8 million judgment.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Haggis' rep for comment.