EXCLUSIVE: How 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Plans to Pay Tribute to Patrick Swayze

Grey will reprise her role as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in the sequel, set during the 1990s, with a new generation of young performers taking center stage. Producer Nina Jacobson is overseeing development alongside Brad Simpson, although a director has yet to be announced.

A Hollywood source familiar with the production claimed flashbacks featuring Swayze would be the most likely way to acknowledge his character, allowing audiences to revisit Johnny without digitally recreating the actor.

The insider added: "Patrick is such an important part of what made Dirty Dancing special. Flashbacks would be the most natural way to bring his presence into the sequel while respecting his legacy."

Jacobson has confirmed filmmakers are determined to acknowledge Swayze's absence without using controversial AI technology.

She told a publication: "That's one of the things that you really have to focus on: how to let people mourn him in a movie."

Jacobson added: "And don't worry, we won't be bringing him back with AI."