EXCLUSIVE: How 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Plans to Pay Tribute to Patrick Swayze
Oct. 25 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Patrick Swayze is expected to be honored through flashbacks in the long-awaited Dirty Dancing sequel, with filmmakers ruling out using artificial intelligence to resurrect the late Hollywood star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2009 at age 57, played dance instructor Johnny Castle opposite Jennifer Grey, now 66, in the beloved 1987 romantic drama.
'Dirty Dancing' Sequel to Honor Patrick Swayze's Legacy
Grey will reprise her role as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in the sequel, set during the 1990s, with a new generation of young performers taking center stage. Producer Nina Jacobson is overseeing development alongside Brad Simpson, although a director has yet to be announced.
A Hollywood source familiar with the production claimed flashbacks featuring Swayze would be the most likely way to acknowledge his character, allowing audiences to revisit Johnny without digitally recreating the actor.
The insider added: "Patrick is such an important part of what made Dirty Dancing special. Flashbacks would be the most natural way to bring his presence into the sequel while respecting his legacy."
Jacobson has confirmed filmmakers are determined to acknowledge Swayze's absence without using controversial AI technology.
She told a publication: "That's one of the things that you really have to focus on: how to let people mourn him in a movie."
Jacobson added: "And don't worry, we won't be bringing him back with AI."
Jennifer Grey Returns as Frances 'Baby' Houseman
The original film followed Baby's summer romance with Johnny at the Kellerman's rural holiday resort, becoming a cultural phenomenon whose popularity has endured for nearly four decades.
Jacobson believes Grey's understanding of the original's enduring appeal will be essential to capturing its emotional impact.
She said: "Grey has incredible insights into why she thinks (Dirty Dancing) has lasted so much or what it is about her character that spoke so much to people and still does."
The producer explained recreating the atmosphere of the original mattered more than simply repeating its storyline.
She said: "Being able to tell a young love story that could take some of those risks but also inspire those feelings felt like an incredible chance for us."
Sequel Will Avoid AI Technology
Jacobson, whose previous Disney credits include Freaky Friday and The Chronicles of Narnia, admitted her opinion of the original had evolved.
She previously considered it glossy entertainment but now recognizes its willingness to tackle challenging subjects, including abortion.
Jacobson said: "Now it feels like kind of an indie. They take a lot of risks and they touch a lot of topics that people don't touch in movies anymore... ."
Lionsgate Reveals 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Production Team
Lionsgate announced earlier this year that Jacobson and Simpson would produce the sequel through their Color Force company, with Dying for S-- writer Kim Rosenstock developing the screenplay.
The producers are also collaborating with Lionsgate on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.
Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson welcomed the team, saying the studio wanted to recreate the original's appeal for longtime fans and newcomers.
He said: "Dirty Dancing remains as beloved today as it was upon its initial release, and we knew that a very special group of people would have to come together for fans to embrace a return to Kellerman's."
Swayze became one of Hollywood's most beloved stars through his performances in Dirty Dancing, Ghost and Point Break.
Born in Texas in 1952, the actor and trained dancer captivated audiences with his charisma, athleticism, and romantic appeal that made him a pin-up for millions of fans.