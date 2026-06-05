EXCLUSIVE: Paris is Winning — How Court Order of Payback From Executors of Michael Jackson's Massive Estate Has Put Her on Victory Path

"This is only going to encourage her to continue her fight to eventually take over the estate," an insider said. "This is just the beginning."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the bare-knuckle brawl erupted in 2025 when Paris filed a petition blasting the executors over bonus payments to attorneys and demanding a timely accounting of her father's estate's financial records.

The executors have vehemently refuted Paris' allegations, insisting they've "transformed an estate mired in almost a billion dollars in debt into a multibillion-dollar powerhouse" since the Smooth Criminal singer died in 2009 at the age of 50 from an accidental anesthetic overdose.

Paris' reps told RadarOnline.com the 28-year-old is fighting tooth and nail to protect her father's legacy, which they claim is not to be used as "a slush fund to help John Branca live out his Hollywood mogul fantasies."