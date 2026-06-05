EXCLUSIVE: Paris is Winning — How Court Order of Payback From Executors of Michael Jackson's Massive Estate Has Put Her on Victory Path
June 5 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Persistent Paris Jackson's massive court victory – clawing back $625,000 in bonus payments to a squad of lawyers representing her father's massive estate – is a significant step in her relentless quest to gain complete control of King of Pop Michael Jackson's $789million fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a stunning decision, a Los Angeles Superior Court backed Paris' claim that estate executors John Branca and John McClain overstepped their authority to dish out exorbitant "gifts" to three law firms in 2018 – bolstering the Jackson heir's allegations that the duo was "mismanaging" the cash.
Paris' Estate Fight Far From Over
"This is only going to encourage her to continue her fight to eventually take over the estate," an insider said. "This is just the beginning."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the bare-knuckle brawl erupted in 2025 when Paris filed a petition blasting the executors over bonus payments to attorneys and demanding a timely accounting of her father's estate's financial records.
The executors have vehemently refuted Paris' allegations, insisting they've "transformed an estate mired in almost a billion dollars in debt into a multibillion-dollar powerhouse" since the Smooth Criminal singer died in 2009 at the age of 50 from an accidental anesthetic overdose.
Paris' reps told RadarOnline.com the 28-year-old is fighting tooth and nail to protect her father's legacy, which they claim is not to be used as "a slush fund to help John Branca live out his Hollywood mogul fantasies."
Paris Claims Major Estate Victory
"After months of engaging in sexist, scorched-earth tactics against a beneficiary, it's time for John Branca to acknowledge his many missteps and act in the best interest of the family he has a fiduciary duty to protect," according to a statement by her reps.
"Paris has always been focused on what's best for her family and this ruling is a massive win for them."
While the estate disagrees with the decision, "we fully respect it and plan to move forward accordingly," and return the cash to the estate's coffers, according to a statement released by the estate.
Executors Defend Their Handling
"We are gratified that the Court itself recognized and praised the work of the executors and its outside counsel in today's decision," the executors say in their own statement.
"To be clear, none of the $625,000 in bonuses – which represent only a small fraction of the Estate's expenses for the period in question – were paid to the executors, and the court did not in any way say that the executors had made any inappropriate payments to themselves."