Pamela Anderson Slams Seth Rogen: 'Baywatch' Icon Stormed Out of Golden Globes After Actor Made Her Feel 'Yucky'
Jan. 16 2026, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
Pamela Anderson has laid into Seth Rogen after an awkward run-in at the Golden Globes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Baywatch star, 58, left the glittering ceremony early after feeling uncomfortable in the presence of the actor, who was sitting close-by.
Pammi Throws Shade At Rogen
Anderson is angry with Rogen, 43, for creating the Hulu drama Pam & Tommy, about her marriage to rocker Tommy Lee, without speaking to her.
She claims the series was one of the most painful chapters of her life.
Anderson explained: "Seth Rogen, he did that (series) without talking to me, you know Pam & Tommy, and that was another — I just felt like, 'Eh.' You know?
"Like how can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life, and 'I'm a living, breathing human being over here. Hello."
When asked by interviewer Andy Cohen whether she had crossed paths with Rogen at the Globes, Anderson confirmed they were seated near one another.
"He was in the pit at the Golden Globes, so we were close," she said, adding that the proximity made the situation feel unsettling.
"I may have just felt like, 'I'm not chopped liver over here,'" she continued.
"I felt a little bit weird about it. And I felt like you know — I've been so busy working. I've done five movies in the last year.
"So, I've just been busy but sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down."
Anderson admitted the feelings lingered.
"I don't know. It just felt like a little yucky. But eventually, hopefully he will, maybe he'll reach out to me and apologize. Not that that matters," she said.
Revisiting 'The Worst Time Of Her Life'
When Cohen suggested that an apology from Rogen could "mean something," Anderson emphasized her current state of mind on what happened.
"Well, you are free game. When you are a public person, they say you have no right to privacy. But your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn't be fair game for (a) TV series. That p----- me off a little bit," she explained.
The sting, she added, was amplified because the show revisited what she described as "the worst time in my life."
As for whether she wanted to confront him or avoid eye contact altogether, Anderson acknowledged she felt like she was 'already tip-toeing around' the awkwardness.
"I mean, a lot of those people (are) even from Malibu days, so I still don't feel like I belong in those rooms. I feel, like, you know, uncomfortable," she said.
Still, Anderson joked that while she didn't approach him in person, she certainly did in her head.
"So, I didn't make a beeline for him, but in my mind, I did. And really told him how I felt," she said.
During the interview, Anderson also reflected on wishing she had a better relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee, 63, who she shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 29, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 28.
"I haven't spoken to him in a long time," Anderson confessed. "I don’t like it. I wish we had a better relationship."