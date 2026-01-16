Pamela Anderson Slams Seth Rogen: 'Baywatch' Icon Stormed Out of Golden Globes After Actor Made Her Feel 'Yucky'

Anderson is angry with Rogen, 43, for creating the Hulu drama Pam & Tommy, about her marriage to rocker Tommy Lee, without speaking to her.

She claims the series was one of the most painful chapters of her life.

Anderson explained: "Seth Rogen, he did that (series) without talking to me, you know Pam & Tommy, and that was another — I just felt like, 'Eh.' You know?

"Like how can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life, and 'I'm a living, breathing human being over here. Hello."

When asked by interviewer Andy Cohen whether she had crossed paths with Rogen at the Globes, Anderson confirmed they were seated near one another.