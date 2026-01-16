Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson Slams Seth Rogen: 'Baywatch' Icon Stormed Out of Golden Globes After Actor Made Her Feel 'Yucky'

picture of Pamela Anderson and Seth Rogen
Source: MEGA

Pamela Anderson claims she left the Golden Globes early after feeling uncomfortable in the presence of Seth Rogen.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pamela Anderson has laid into Seth Rogen after an awkward run-in at the Golden Globes.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Baywatch star, 58, left the glittering ceremony early after feeling uncomfortable in the presence of the actor, who was sitting close-by.

Article continues below advertisement

Pammi Throws Shade At Rogen

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Pamela Anderson
Source: MEGA

Anderson is angry with Rogen for creating Hulu series 'Pam & Tommy' without talking to her.

Article continues below advertisement

Anderson is angry with Rogen, 43, for creating the Hulu drama Pam & Tommy, about her marriage to rocker Tommy Lee, without speaking to her.

She claims the series was one of the most painful chapters of her life.

Anderson explained: "Seth Rogen, he did that (series) without talking to me, you know Pam & Tommy, and that was another — I just felt like, 'Eh.' You know?

"Like how can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life, and 'I'm a living, breathing human being over here. Hello."

When asked by interviewer Andy Cohen whether she had crossed paths with Rogen at the Globes, Anderson confirmed they were seated near one another.

Article continues below advertisement

picture of Seth Rogen
Source: MEGA

The 'Baywatch' star said Rogen made her feel 'yucky'.

Article continues below advertisement

"He was in the pit at the Golden Globes, so we were close," she said, adding that the proximity made the situation feel unsettling.

"I may have just felt like, 'I'm not chopped liver over here,'" she continued.

"I felt a little bit weird about it. And I felt like you know — I've been so busy working. I've done five movies in the last year.

"So, I've just been busy but sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down."

Anderson admitted the feelings lingered.

"I don't know. It just felt like a little yucky. But eventually, hopefully he will, maybe he'll reach out to me and apologize. Not that that matters," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Revisiting 'The Worst Time Of Her Life'

picture of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
Source: MEGA

The Hulu drama documented Anderson's marriage to Tommy Lee.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Lunden Roberts, Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden's Stripper Baby Mama Calls for Troubled Son of 'Sleepy Joe' to Be ARRESTED Over Claims He's Failing to Pay Child Support

photo of Nicole Kidman.

Legal Expert Richard Sullivan of Sullivan Law and Associates Weighs In on Nicole Kidman Custody Dynamics: 'Childhood Is a Short Season'

Article continues below advertisement

When Cohen suggested that an apology from Rogen could "mean something," Anderson emphasized her current state of mind on what happened.

"Well, you are free game. When you are a public person, they say you have no right to privacy. But your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn't be fair game for (a) TV series. That p----- me off a little bit," she explained.

The sting, she added, was amplified because the show revisited what she described as "the worst time in my life."

As for whether she wanted to confront him or avoid eye contact altogether, Anderson acknowledged she felt like she was 'already tip-toeing around' the awkwardness.

"I mean, a lot of those people (are) even from Malibu days, so I still don't feel like I belong in those rooms. I feel, like, you know, uncomfortable," she said.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
Source: MEGA

Anderson says she barely speaks to her ex-husband now, despite the fact they share two sons.

Still, Anderson joked that while she didn't approach him in person, she certainly did in her head.

"So, I didn't make a beeline for him, but in my mind, I did. And really told him how I felt," she said.

During the interview, Anderson also reflected on wishing she had a better relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee, 63, who she shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 29, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 28.

"I haven't spoken to him in a long time," Anderson confessed. "I don’t like it. I wish we had a better relationship."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.