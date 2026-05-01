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EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson Waves Goodbye to 'Baywatch' — Why Ex-Blonde Bombshell Has 'No Interest' In Reboot Role

Pamela Anderson has rejected a 'Baywatch' reboot role, saying she has no interest in returning.
Source: MEGA

Pamela Anderson has rejected a 'Baywatch' reboot role, saying she has no interest in returning.

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May 1 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Glamorous Pamela Anderson, 58, has no interest in taking part in the Baywatch reboot – decades after starring in the drama's original run, sources told RadarOnline.com.

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Pamela Passes on Show Revival

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Pamela Anderson declined to join the 'Baywatch' reboot as producers push ahead with a new cast for the Fox series revival.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Pamela Anderson declined to join the 'Baywatch' reboot as producers push ahead with a new cast for the Fox series revival.

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Shooting is currently underway in California for the 2026–2027 season of the Fox show – but an insider said: "Pamela was approached – and she passed. She's done with that chapter. She's focused on where she's going – not where she's been. That era doesn't define her anymore."

Producers are hoping a fresh cast and a modern take will bring new life to the franchise, positioning it as a reimagined continuation, sources said.

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'Done With That Chapter'

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An insider said fans expect the original appeal of 'Baywatch', noting Anderson was a key part of its success.
Source: Chad Salvador/Image Press Agency / MEGA

An insider said fans expect the original appeal of 'Baywatch', noting Anderson was a key part of its success.

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Shooting is currently underway in California for the 2026–2027 season of the Fox show – but an insider said: "Pamela was approached – and she passed. She's done with that chapter. She's focused on where she's going – not where she's been. That era doesn't define her anymore."

Producers are hoping a fresh cast and a modern take will bring new life to the franchise, positioning it as a reimagined continuation, sources said.

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