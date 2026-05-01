EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson Waves Goodbye to 'Baywatch' — Why Ex-Blonde Bombshell Has 'No Interest' In Reboot Role
May 1 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Glamorous Pamela Anderson, 58, has no interest in taking part in the Baywatch reboot – decades after starring in the drama's original run, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Pamela Passes on Show Revival
Shooting is currently underway in California for the 2026–2027 season of the Fox show – but an insider said: "Pamela was approached – and she passed. She's done with that chapter. She's focused on where she's going – not where she's been. That era doesn't define her anymore."
Producers are hoping a fresh cast and a modern take will bring new life to the franchise, positioning it as a reimagined continuation, sources said.
'Done With That Chapter'
Shooting is currently underway in California for the 2026–2027 season of the Fox show – but an insider said: "Pamela was approached – and she passed. She's done with that chapter. She's focused on where she's going – not where she's been. That era doesn't define her anymore."
Producers are hoping a fresh cast and a modern take will bring new life to the franchise, positioning it as a reimagined continuation, sources said.