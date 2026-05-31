EXCLUSIVE: Why Ozzy Osbourne's Family's Move to 'Cash In' on His Image Would Have Prince of Darkness 'Rolling in His Grave'

The project was announced by Ozzy's widow Sharon Osbourne , 73, and son Jack Osbourne , 40, during Licensing Expo's The Enduring Legacy of a Rock Icon and His Family: Ozzy Osbourne and The Osbournes panel.

Ozzy Osbourne 's family is sparking huge controversy after unveiling plans for an AI-powered hologram of the late Black Sabbath frontman, with critics telling RadarOnline.com his relatives are being accused of trying to cash in on the Prince of Darkness in a way friends say would have left the rocker "rolling in his grave."

Sharon and Jack Osbourne recently unveiled plans for an AI hologram of the singer.

"It's really complex what we're doing. This isn't just like hooking up an image of my dad to ChatGPT. This is some high-level technology that we're gonna be working with, and it's gonna feel very real, and it's kind of wild how it will be utilized."

Jack defended the technology during a video posted to his YouTube channel. He said: "Here's the thing, it's gonna be so tasteful what we're doing. It's not gonna be f------ lame.

Ozzy died in July 2025, aged 76 , after joking publicly that he would "haunt" anyone who turned him into a hologram after death.

The family confirmed a "Digital Ozzy" avatar is already in development through partnerships with Hyperreal and Proto Hologram, companies specializing in lifelike virtual recreations.

"The things that you can do with that are just endless," she declared.

Sharon said she was astonished by the possibilities offered by the technology.

The companies say the hologram will be able to respond exactly as Ozzy would and appear in Proto Luma units across the United States and Britain later this summer.

The avatar is being developed using Hyperreal's patented "Digital DNA" system, with Proto Hologram providing technology allowing the virtual Ozzy to move, speak, and interact with fans in real time.

But several industry figures close to the Osbourne camp questioned whether the singer himself would have approved of such an aggressive commercial expansion after death.

One source familiar with Ozzy's thinking said, "Ozzy loved innovation and he loved joking around about death, but deep down he hated anything that felt fake or manufactured. He would have seen endless hologram appearances as a cheap cash grab."

Another insider said the Black Sabbath legend would likely have laughed publicly while privately disapproving.

The insider noted, "He joked that he couldn't complain if they turned him into a hologram because he'd be dead, but that was Ozzy's dark humor. Friends who knew him best believe he would actually have hated the idea of becoming a digital product wheeled out for profit, and fought against it.

"This plan would have him rolling in his grave."

Before his death, Ozzy had addressed the prospect of being digitally resurrected.

Asked about hologram tours, he said: "If I'm gone, I don't have a say in the matter. I can't complain. I'm the prince of darkness; I will haunt you. Go f------ wild!"