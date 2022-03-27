Oscars Winners & Nominees Invited To Clean Out Closets For Ukraine Donation In Wake Of Vladimir Putin's War

As of last week, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said 902 civilians had perished after Putin's troops invaded the country one month ago. They also admitted the number of casualties is likely "considerably higher." Those who made their escape left with little more than what they had on their back.

Academy Award winners and nominees aren't the only ones being asked to donate their clothing. eBay and GBK also invited SAG, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY nominees to the gifting suite, asking them to clean out their closets too.