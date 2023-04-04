Oscar De La Hoya’s Ex-Employee Sues For Wrongful Termination, Claims He Was Subjected To Boxer's Alleged 'Illicit Behavior'

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Ramiro Gonzalez filed a bombshell lawsuit against Oscar and his company Golden Boy Promotions.

Oscar De La Hoya ’s ex-employee claims he was subjected to a hostile work environment that included dealing with the boxer’s alleged “illicit behavior,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

The suit accuses the defendants of wrongful termination, negligent infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract, harassment, and abusive work environment.

Ramiro said Oscar reached out to him in 2006 to convince him to join Golden Boy Promotions. At the time, Ramiro said he was a respected and trusted syndicated sportswriter for La Opinion, “enjoying a stellar reputation within the sports community.”

“With promises of fortune and lifelong support, Mr. De La Hoya finally convinced Mr. Gonzalez to leave his” job in 2007 and join the boxer’s company as its Public Relations Director.