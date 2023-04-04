Oscar De La Hoya’s Ex-Employee Sues For Wrongful Termination, Claims He Was Subjected To Boxer's Alleged 'Illicit Behavior'
Oscar De La Hoya’s ex-employee claims he was subjected to a hostile work environment that included dealing with the boxer’s alleged “illicit behavior,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Ramiro Gonzalez filed a bombshell lawsuit against Oscar and his company Golden Boy Promotions.
The suit accuses the defendants of wrongful termination, negligent infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract, harassment, and abusive work environment.
Ramiro said Oscar reached out to him in 2006 to convince him to join Golden Boy Promotions. At the time, Ramiro said he was a respected and trusted syndicated sportswriter for La Opinion, “enjoying a stellar reputation within the sports community.”
“With promises of fortune and lifelong support, Mr. De La Hoya finally convinced Mr. Gonzalez to leave his” job in 2007 and join the boxer’s company as its Public Relations Director.
Ramiro claimed he became an “integral part of the team, and his responsibilities included writing and managing public relations.”
The ex-employee said he considered leaving the company on several occasions. However, he said Oscar repeatedly assured him he would be taken care of for life and guaranteed that he would always have a job at Golden Boy.
Ramiro said he helped secure major fighters like Canela Alvarez. In addition, he said he served as a trusted bridge between the organization and other high-profile fighters.
As part of his employment, Ramiro claimed he was “subjected to Oscar De La Hoya’s illicit behavior and the uncomfortable situations it created for Mr. Gonzalez. Mr. De La Hoya frequently engaged in improper conduct, asking Mr. Gonzalez to assist with or cover up illicit activities. This pattern of behavior demonstrates a hostile work environment that compounded the harm suffered by Mr. Gonzalez.”
He said that Oscar asked him to perform a wide range of improper personal services at all hours of the night.
“[Ramino] was subjected to De La Hoya’s acts at all times of the day, regardless of the hours. These acts by De La Hoya were sufficiently pervasive so as to also alter the condition of his employment and create and abusive environment resulting in severe stress and anxiety to the Plaintiff,” the suit read.
66-year-old Ramiro said despite Oscar’s promises, he was terminated and subjected to age discrimination.
The suit claimed Ramiro has suffered pain and suffering, loss of sleep, anxiety, embarrassment, humiliation, loss of self-esteem, depression, and extreme and severe mental anguish. The man claimed the ordeal has caused him to suffer emotional breakdowns.