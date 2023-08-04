Orange County Judge Arrested on Suspicion of Wife's Murder After Fatal Shooting at Their Home
An Orange County, California, Superior Court judge was arrested on suspicion of murder after his wife was fatally shot at their home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, was arrested Thursday evening by Anaheim police on the suspicion of murdering his wife, Sheryl Ferguson, 65.
Shortly after 8 PM, emergency services received several calls reporting gunshot sounds coming from a residence in the upscale Anaheim Hills neighborhood.
Police responded to Ferguson's home, located on the 8500 block of East Canyon Vista Drive, just south of the 91 Freeway.
According to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock, officers who arrived at the scene discovered a gravely injured 65-year-old woman inside the home. McClintock said the woman, who was identified as the judge's wife, was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Sadly, Sheryl succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at her home.
Investigators said that officers arrested Jeffrey at the home and took him into custody without incident.
While McClintock said that one other individual was in the home at the time of the incident, the officer did not name the individual or release any additional details. It remained unclear whether or not the individual was one of the persons who called 911 to report a shooting.
Adding to the mystery surrounding the fatal shooting was a vague statement released by authorities on Jeffrey's arrest.
"Detectives are not disclosing any additional details at this time because the investigation is ongoing," the statement read.
Jeffrey was booked into the Anaheim Police Department's Detention Facility on a $1 million bond and had yet to be formally charged.
The Orange County judge is expected to appear in a Santa Ana court on August 7.
At the time of his arrest, the 72-year-old judge had decades of work experience within the Orange County justice system. Jeffrey began his legal career in 1983 with the Orange County District Attorney's Office, where he successfully prosecuted narcotics cases.
Jeffrey won his election for Superior Court judge in 2014 and assumed office in 2015. He oversaw criminal cases in Fullerton.