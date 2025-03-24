EXCLUSIVE: OnlyFans Star Accused in Gruesome Fetish Murder Was Secret Escort Site Madam Who Raked in Thousands From Pimping Out Over 50 Girls and Guys

Your tip
OnlyFans Star Accused in Gruesome Fetish Murder Was Secret Escort Site Madam Who Raked in Thousands From Pimping Out Over 50 Girls and Guys

Michaela Rylaarsdam was recording content for her OnlyFans page.

March 24 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

An OnlyFans star accused of murder after a man who paid her to engage in dangerous fetish acts died has a secret history as a "sex entrepreneur," pimping out a personal rolodex of strippers for bachelor parties and similar scandalous events.

The San Diego area man was allegedly helping Michaela Rylaarsdam film content for her OF page when he asked her to wrap a bag around his head and secured it with duct tape, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Michaela Rylaarsdam was arrested for murder after her client choked to death.

According to an affidavit, Michael Dale, 55, paid Rylaarsdam $11,000 to engage in fetish play, asking her to "wrap him up in saran wrap like a mummy, glue a pair of women’s boots onto his feet and pour adhesive onto his eyes to seal them shut."

Police responding to the 911 call found Rylaarsdam, 31, performing CPR on Dale, who was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brain dead, and a few days later was taken off life support.

Rylaarsdam now sits in jail without bail after being arrested and charged with murder last month. But RadarOnline.com can reveal the model had another secret life booking exotic women for private events.

Under the pseudonym "Asshley SinCal," Rylaarsdam ran her own party entertainment business throughout California.

The model was also an event coordinator for strippers looking for work.

According to the SinCal Party Entertainment website: "SinCal Strippers are unique and a class of our own. Our Strippers are hand-selected by the owners and must carry themselves to bring the highest levels of a sexy professionalism."

Rylaarsdam boasted to employing at least 50 strippers – both men and women – for a variety of packages that average as much as $400 per performer.

Options include fully nude lap dances, naughty games, hot oil rubdowns, and a "complimentary shower show at the end to wash off all that Sinful fun!"

The goal for the entertainers is to set them up with the tools they need to go into business for themselves.

In a video on her site describing her approach, Rylaarsdam explained: "Everybody wants to be an entrepreneur and we get that. I have never felt that everybody was meant to be a stripper forever. I know that this is something where you get in and you get out."

The businesswoman advises the showgirls and guys need credit, connections and people in your corner.

She said: "I want our employees to be setup for success. I want them to walk away from SinCal with the tools they need to be able to build their own business.

"I need to leave this world knowing that I did more than just setting people up for private parties."

According to court documents, Rylaarsdam told police she had never engaged in BDSM sex acts before Dale's request.

As her confined client gasped for air on the floor, Rylaarsdam allegedly performed sex acts nearby for an OnlyFans video she recorded on her phone. Dale's official cause of death was a lack of oxygen to the brain, according to a coroner’s report.

A lawyer for the mother-of-three claimed the act was consensual, and she never anticipated or wanted it to be fatal. She's officially pled not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder, and is expected back in court in April.

